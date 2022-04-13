Republicans slam Biden admin as bus from Texas drops migrants in DC: ‘Untenable situation’



First in Fox: Top congressional Republicans are blasting the Biden administration’s failure to secure the southern border with Mexico. Texas The border town of Washington DC began to be crowded with immigrant buses

A bus carrying immigrants from Texas landed at the foot of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new plan to tackle federal immigration policy during the ongoing border crisis.

Now, federal lawmakers are reacting to the Texas governor’s move, calling it a “deep and ongoing frustration” response to the Biden administration, which they say is losing full operational control of the border.

The first Texas bus stopped off the U.S. Capitol block in Washington, DC

“I think Governor Abbott’s move to send those buses to Washington, D.C., reflects the deep and ongoing frustration of the Biden administration over border management,” Republican John Cutco, a ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, told Gadget Clock Digital in an exclusive interview.

“I just had a meeting here in El Paso with all the border sheriffs from California to Texas, and it’s clear to me that they’ve already expanded the most, and it’s only going to get worse after headline 42. Withdrawn. In fact, I think. “I think they’re going to lose operational control of the border. And I think the reflection of sending buses to Washington is just a deep frustration that the Biden administration has no idea how bad things are.

Biden recently announced that he would withdraw Title 42 in mid-May, which was used to expedite the expulsion of migrants due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Katko said border sheriffs told him this week that they were concerned about the “huge wave” of migrants in May after the end of Title 42, calling it an “irresistible situation.”

“They all agree that this will be an irresistible situation,” Katko said. Weak Democrats, including Mark Kelly and D-Ariz, are moving “away” from the administration and supporting the retention of Title 42. .

A bill was introduced last week to provide the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with resources to extend Title 42 to an additional 60 days and to combat the growing number of immigrants, including Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. And includes Republican support. Sen. John Kornin, R-Texas, and many more Democrats: Sense Mark Kelly, D-Ariz, Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz, John Tester, D-Mont, Joe Manchin, DW, and Maggie Hassan, DN.H.

“President Biden has refused to visit the border to witness his self-inflicted crisis, so Texas Governor Abbott is bringing this crisis to him,” said Rep. James Comer, a ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Across the country, Americans, especially in the border states, are carrying the burden of President Biden’s open border agenda. Dangerous drugs like fentanyl are being poured across the southern border, terrorists and criminals are trying to enforce our immigration laws, and illegal immigrants are committing a crime.” Enough to ridicule our immigration law by lifting. “

Katko and Komar were part of a congressional delegation on the southern border with Mexico this week. Congressmen said they could see cartels and human smugglers sending people across the Rio Grande in front of their eyes, which Cuttack said was “dangerous” and encouraging a growing Mexican cartel operation.

“The cartels have a field day,” he said, adding that previous intelligence had revealed that the value of trafficking per person had increased from about $ 4,000 to over -12 10,000-12,000, handing over billions of dollars to the cartels. Border crossings have risen to nearly 200,000 in recent months, with trafficking alone.

“This week, a number of oversight committees have visited the southern border between Republicans San Diego and Yuma,” Comer said. “We have seen firsthand how President Biden’s border crisis is a national security, public safety and humanitarian catastrophe. President Biden must end his lawless border policy that fuels this crisis. He must keep title 42, finish the border wall, finish it. Its self-imposed border crisis has led to the capture and release of others and the implementation of other preventive-centric immigration policies. “

Katko added that El Paso, Texas was experiencing a “huge surge in the number of Turkish immigrants,” which many Americans may not be aware of. He described them as “immigrants of special interest” who come from countries of “great concern”, including Yemen, Iraq and Iran, and from other countries that have a “hotbed” of anti-American terrorist activity.

The congressman said there were about 40 special interest immigrants who crossed the southern border into the El Paso sector last year and so far in 2022 border officials have seen about 900 or more.

“What this administration has created is a tension factor, not only for the Mexican and Northern Triangle countries, but people all over the world want to hide in this country. And this is an unbearable situation in the long run.”