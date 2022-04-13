Republicans slam Biden admin for ‘deeply troubling’ possibility VA docs could go to border for expected surge



More than 50 House Republicans on Wednesday urged the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to use Veterans Affairs (VA) medical personnel to prevent an expected immigration border increase.

The letter comes a month before the May 23 Title 42 policy deadline – a Trump-era public health order that allows the expulsion of most immigrants entering the United States because of COVID-19.

He will end the order after President Biden announced it earlier this month, raising fears of a possible increase in migrants on the southern border. Gadget Clock reported shortly before Biden’s announcement that the CBP was considering the idea of ​​assisting VA staff in caring for migrants.

“On March 29, 2022, a CBP report indicated that a wave of border crossings was imminent due to the withdrawal of this authority. The report presents a dire situation which could lead to 18,000 possible encounters per day. There could be more than 540,000 encounters a month, “said GOP Correspondent, R-Ga. He said “Currently, the CBP does not have the facilities or manpower to handle the expected huge surge.”

The letter, addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas, said any consideration of relocating VA medical personnel to the border would be “deeply troubling”.

The letter states, “A recipe for disaster is the removal of VA medical staff from our experienced healthcare to test illegal immigrants.” “Wait for an experienced soldier to reach their doctor’s average 22 days and a maximum of 42 days. This is an unacceptable mismanagement of federal government resources by the Biden administration.”

GOP Conference Chair Alice Stefanik, RN.Y., and Reps. Hayes was joined by 53 other House Republicans in the letter, including Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

According to a CBP source who has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years and is familiar with the process, the use of personnel from the VA to assist in medical and COVID-19 shots for immigrants is still not being blown away.

“The whole of the government’s response to the tide at the border does not seem to be off the table,” the source said. The source added that such measures could possibly be part of a “volunteer force” that would help federal agencies respond to the uprising.

A CBP spokesman told Gadget Clock on Wednesday that they had no evidence that such a conversation was taking place but that it could not be ruled out.

A “full government response” could reflect a much broader strategy outlined in a March 30 press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) overseeing the CBP. The headline, “Preparing for a potential increase in immigration,” said in a DHS release that it was “ready to increase personnel and resources along the southwestern border.”

“DHS officers, agents, and DHS volunteer personnel have been evacuated to quickly decompress points along the border and to process migrants more efficiently,” the DHS press release said.

It does not specifically mention VA, which is not part of DHS. The press release further stated that it would implement “covid mitigation measures” including PPE handover. But it did not mention the possibility of assisting VA staff again.

“Biden’s failed open border policies are no excuse to divert resources from our experienced soldiers. Putting their lives on the line to defend our independence and our country’s sovereignty, our men and women deserve the best resources for their healthcare needs,” the GOP letter said. A statement separate from. “The Biden administration must answer to the American people. It is shameful to even think of sacrificing our experienced troops for the needs of illegal aliens.”