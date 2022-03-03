Republicans slam Democrats’ ‘science’ on masks as changing with the ‘political winds’



Republicans have condemned the Democratic Party’s dramatic change in the masked mandate, saying “science” claims to follow changes with the “political wind.”

Exactly one year after lifting the masked mandate in Republican-led states, he said that “Neanderthal thinking”, President Biden gave his first State of the Union address on Tuesday to a crowd of masked Democrats who once led the way in supporting the lockdown order. .

Democrats pivot on the mask because Biden Polster says they risk “paying the price first” for the mandate before the medium term.

With 215.7 million Americans now fully vaccinated, almost every state, with the notable exception of Hawaii, has relaxed or repealed the mask order, and Congress and the White House have formally dropped their requirements in the days leading up to Biden’s historic speech. Many have questioned the timing of the decision to lift the mandate, which Democrats have insisted is based entirely on science.

“Democrats’ obsession with politics and control is not science,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Gadget Clock Digital said in a statement on Wednesday. “Democrats’ ‘science’ changes as the political climate changes.”

“Democrats should no longer be thanked for meaninglessly hurting children, violating the Constitution, and shutting down businesses,” Republican Jim Banks, R-End, told Gadget Clock Digital.

“And Republicans shouldn’t just forget what happened,” Banks added. “These sanctions have hurt millions of Americans and they were driven by politics. We must hold our perpetrators accountable.”

“Mask down, fence up. I’m sick and tired. Speaker Pelosi uses People’s House as political aid.” Representative Brian Mast, R-Fla., Tweeted. “Getting rid of the masks and returning the fences at the right time for the State of the Union is a decision based on politics, not security.”

During his speech Tuesday night, Biden unveiled a new COVID-19 initiative to get Americans back into a “more normal routine”, apparently acknowledging a shift in public perceptions of the need to move on from the virus.

“Americans can take off their masks, go back to work, stay in the classroom and move on safely,” the president said Tuesday.

According to a recent survey by Monmouth University, 70% of Americans say it is time for the country to move on from the epidemic and support the declining number of covid-related orders among Americans. Biden’s approval ratings on Covid’s management are underwater, with one-time strength, according to the poll, 43% approval and 53% disapproval.

Less than a month after that vote, Biden’s polling firm, Impact Research, issued a memo to Democrats saying they should “take credit for ending the COVID crisis episode of the COVID war” and “stop talking about sanctions.”

Molly Murphy of Impact Research and Brian Striker wrote in a Feb. 24 memo, “If we still focus on how bad things are and how bad they can be, we’ve set Democrats as failures that we can’t navigate through.” Published by Punchbowl News.

“When 99% of Americans can get vaccinated, we do more harm than good with voters voting for our third year in a row. And, if Democrats maintain a posture that COVID prefers caution rather than learning how to live in a world where Covid exists.” “But they do not dominate, they risk paying for it in November.”