Republicans Threaten Government Shutdown Over Vaccine Mandates
WASHINGTON – A group of Senate Republicans on Friday threatened to delay action on a spending bill needed to avoid a flaw in federal funding, unless a ban on large employers bans the implementation of the Biden administration’s vaccine-and-test order, raising the risk. Government shutdown.
With Congress lagging behind in finalizing dozens of annual spending bills needed to keep the government going, there is widespread acknowledgment that MPs will have to pass a stopgap measure this week to stop the shutdown.
But just two days before the funding runs out, Democrats and Republicans are at odds over how long to extend temporary measures in 2022 and other details. Congress leaders from both parties have downplayed the possibility of a shutdown, but acknowledged that the funding deadline has increased the senators’ advantage of pressing their own personal agendas.
Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said, “If every member of this chamber used the threat of shutdown to get concessions for their own benefit, it would create chaos for millions and millions of Americans who depend on a functioning government.” And majority leaders.
“It’s up to the leaders to make sure the shutdown doesn’t happen – I’m convinced, and I think the leaders want to make sure McConnell does that,” he said, referring to Kentucky Republican and minority Senator Mitch McConnell. Leader
On Tuesday, Mr. McConnell made it clear, “We will not close.”
Yet, the vaccine order-related objections are likely to lead to at least a temporary disruption of funding, the first hurdle for Senate Democrats in a tumultuous month as they seek to fund the government, raise debt limits, and spend more. Military Policy Bills and their Marquee $ 2.2 trillion Domestic Policy Law Enforcement – Everything Before Christmas Day.
“We will not support – and use all means at our disposal to oppose – legislation that enables funds or in any way to enforce President Biden’s employer vaccination order,” wrote dozens of Republican senators, led by Kansas Senator Roger Marshall. Month in a letter to Mr. Schumer. It was not clear on Wednesday how many signatories would insist on blocking incomplete legislation.
The House Freedom Caucus, the right-hand side of the House Republican Conference, wrote its own letter on Wednesday. McConnell was asked to use “all procedural means to deny the passage of the law in a timely manner.”
The government could vote early Wednesday on a short-term spending bill that would keep it open until at least the end of January, but aides warned that the deadline could be delayed as members spent the morning mess.
“The government is not interested in closing down,” said Rosa Deloro, a Democrat from Connecticut and chair of the Appropriations Committee. “We’ll get to the last point.”
Because the Stopgap bill retains existing funding, effectively freezes spending levels negotiated with the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Senate in 2020, Democrats are pushing to make it as short-lived as possible. But Republicans have been pushing for more time.
“I like February, March – April, May,” said Senator Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, said. “I think it gives us more time to sit down seriously.”
The MPs were also debating additional funding provisions for Afghan refugees, including a provision to avoid billions of dollars in Medicare, subsidies and other programs. But even if the agreement is reached, the Senate will need unanimous support to waive several procedural steps and to pass legislation quickly before Friday’s deadline.
Without consensus, the process could drag on for the weekend, forcing a brief shutdown. With the strong support of House Republicans, Senate Republicans have threatened to prolong the debate unless all major employers ban funding for an order requiring their workers to be vaccinated against coronavirus or submitted for weekly testing.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas told reporters, “I’ve said for a long time that I don’t invest in voting time – be it a few hours before or a few hours after. “But I think we should use the advantage we have to fight against illegal, unconstitutional and abusive orders.”
Mr Marshall had earlier in September offered an amendment to an earlier stopgap bill that would have prevented funding from flowing into and out of implementation, but failed in an equally divided Senate.
The Biden administration had said it would take effect in January, but it has been embroiled in judicial challenges. Last month, the Federal Court of Appeals placed a block on it, declaring that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had exercised its authority to issue it.
Some Republicans, though temporary on the issue, appeared wary of forcing a shutdown.
Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said, “Shutdown is just a useless way.
Democrats on Wednesday criticized Republicans for threatening to shut down the government in a bid to stem the spread of the epidemic.
Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar of California said, “The American people should be alarmed by the fact that they want to go for a government shutdown on public health issues.” “That’s exactly what they’re saying here.”
