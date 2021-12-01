Republicans Threaten Government Shutdown Over Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON – A group of Senate Republicans on Friday threatened to delay action on a spending bill needed to avoid a flaw in federal funding, unless a ban on large employers bans the implementation of the Biden administration’s vaccine-and-test order, raising the risk. Government shutdown.

With Congress lagging behind in finalizing dozens of annual spending bills needed to keep the government going, there is widespread acknowledgment that MPs will have to pass a stopgap measure this week to stop the shutdown.

But just two days before the funding runs out, Democrats and Republicans are at odds over how long to extend temporary measures in 2022 and other details. Congress leaders from both parties have downplayed the possibility of a shutdown, but acknowledged that the funding deadline has increased the senators’ advantage of pressing their own personal agendas.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said, “If every member of this chamber used the threat of shutdown to get concessions for their own benefit, it would create chaos for millions and millions of Americans who depend on a functioning government.” And majority leaders.