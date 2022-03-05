Republicans troubled by ongoing talks to revive Iran nuclear deal: ‘Russia should not be at any table’



Republicans are worried about the possible progress of the resumption Iran Nuclear deal, reports that the United States and Iran are approaching the restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Negotiations are under way in Vienna for the United States, which President Trump pulled out of in 2018 Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the deal with Iran and are trying to defend it.

Republicans have long been skeptical of Iran’s nuclear deal, but say any resumption is particularly worrying because of Russia’s involvement in the ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

“Russia should not be at any table with us right now,” Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Told Gadget Clock Digital, adding that he was “very concerned” about a new deal. “They are now committing the heinous act of terrorism and murder in a free democracy of Ukraine in Europe.”

Republican Liz Cheney, R-YO, spoke on Gadget Clock Radio about “The Guy Benson Show,” calling it “extremely dangerous and highly misleading” and opposed any resumption of the agreement.

And Republican Pat Fallon, R-Texas, warned on Twitter that a nuclear deal with Iran “could make it easier for the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism to acquire nuclear weapons.”

Concerns have been raised after a March 3 Wall Street Journal report that the United States and Iran reached an agreement after weeks of intense negotiations in Vienna involving the United States and Iran and Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. . Officials in both the United States and Iran have warned that they are still resolving sanctions.

A European diplomat told Gadget Clock on Friday That is expected in the days of a new agreement.

Congressional Republicans say they have not been consulted about the deal that the Biden administration is making with the help of the Russians. They are pushing for any new agreement to be reconsidered by Congress.

For the Iran nuclear deal review law passed in 2015 with bipartisan support, the administration must submit any agreement to Congress for review within five days of its arrival.

Led by a team of 33 Republican senators Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas, already promised last month that President Biden would do everything in his power to block a new nuclear deal without Senate approval.

In addition to Russia’s involvement in the Iran nuclear deal, Fitzpatrick said the Iranian government “does not act in good faith” and that the United States does not implement existing agreements.

Fitzpatrick, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was referring to the 1994 agreement in which Ukraine relinquished nuclear weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union in exchange for promises from Russia and the West to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“Does anyone think that if Ukraine were the third largest holder of nuclear weapons Russia would attack them now?” Says Fitzpatrick. “Of course not. They have released us on the basis of our promises to the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.”

“And we’re not enduring the end of our contract,” Fitzpatrick continued. “So what does that mean for future nuclear non-proliferation treaties? They’re going the wrong way on all these fronts.”

