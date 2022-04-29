Republicans welcome Biden to campaign trail, as Dems wish GOP ‘the best of luck’ ahead of the midterms



Exclusive: Republicans are welcoming President Biden on the campaign trail, calling it “great news” and predicting that his involvement could be disrupted before the November midterm elections, while Democrats wish the GOP “good luck” because they say Democrats can raise plans.

An adviser to Biden told Gadget Clock on Thursday that the president is running for a by-election – approving Democrats, hitting the campaign trail for fundraisers, underscoring his agenda and working to “sharpen the antagonism” between his administration and congressional Republicans.

Biden is ramping up for the medium term: ‘expect more potash’

“Expect more potash,” the adviser told Gadget Clock.

The adviser told Gadget Clock that Americans would begin to see “more travel” from the president. The adviser cited Biden’s recent trip to Iowa as an example; His trip to North Carolina; And his travels to Portland and Seattle where he discussed the benefits of bilateral infrastructure legislation and the efforts of its administration and the need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

“The choice is about choice,” the adviser told Gadget Clock. “You have President Biden and congressional Democrats who understand what people are going through and are working every day to cut costs for the American people, and you have Republicans who stand by it.”

But Republicans are ready – saying the Biden administration’s agenda and the nation’s current state of affairs will make voters more attracted to GOP candidates as they seek to regain a majority in both the House and Senate in November.

Rona McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), told Gadget Clock that “Biden’s burden on the campaign trail is a reminder to voters everywhere on the long list of Democrat failures.” “Democrats have supported Biden’s agenda of rising costs, higher taxes, open borders, violent crime and chaos abroad.”

He added: “The reality of the Democrats above and below the ballot is that they are tied to Joe Biden’s failure – and voters will hold him accountable in November.”

Biden says Gop ‘is not your father’s Republican Party’: ‘It’s a Maga Party now’

McDaniel said there was a “clear choice” in November, with Republican leadership in the states providing “jobs, opportunities and prosperity.”

“As a result of our positive message against Biden’s failure, Republicans at the top and bottom of the ballot are entering communities across the country,” McDaniel said.

“Luckily for the Republicans, Biden’s tour of failure will only further his failures,” McDaniel said.

An RNC official told Gadget Clock that Republicans plan to highlight the ratification of the president’s approval, especially on the economy and immigration.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department announced that the U.S. economy had shrunk by 1.4% in early 2022 – marking the worst quarter in two years. Gross domestic product (GDP), a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, declined 1.4% year-on-year in the three months from January to March.

And inflation figures released earlier this month hit a four-decade high in March as Russia’s war against Ukraine led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices that eroded the benefits of rising wages for most Americans.

But Biden’s adviser spoke of job creation.

“We’ve distributed to the American people,” the adviser said, adding that vaccination growth and the economy have created more than 8 million jobs since January 2021.

The Labor Department said in its monthly report that wages rose 431,000 in March, slightly missing the forecast of 480,000 jobs by referent economists. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the lowest level since February 2020.

Biden ‘not worried’ about recession after US economy contracts in first quarter of 2022

Millions of workers are seeing the biggest wage gains in a year, but many of those gains have been erased by the warmest inflation in nearly 40 years.

Republicans Alice Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, RNY, Biden weighed in on the news that she would soon increase her involvement in the medium term.

“I welcome Joe Biden to the path of the House Democrats’ campaign and the record of the worst inflation in more than 40 years, historic gas prices, a historic border crisis and world chaos,” Stephanik told Gadget Clock. “Americans cannot afford to live another second in America controlled by Biden and the House Democrats.”

He added: “Any House Democrat who thinks Biden’s life will be rough this November for re-election should start updating their LinkedIn profile today.”

And a senior GOP aide told Gadget Clock that it’s actually “great news for Republicans that the president wants to hit the campaign because the American people are upset at his failed policy.”

“Do unprotected Democrats want him somewhere near their district or state?” Assistant Md. “We already see with Biden’s catastrophic economic and border policies, Democrats trying to get out of Biden’s agenda as quickly as possible – and hitting the Biden trail will make it even harder for them.”

But the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has set aside Republicans’ predictions.

“Voters are going to hear a lot about the Senate’s Republican plan for Social Security and Medicare sunset and raising taxes on more than half of Americans while protecting corporations and wealthy Americans from paying their taxes,” said Ammar Musa, DNC spokesman and director of quick response, Gadget Clock. At a time when President Biden and Democrats are working to cut costs, we wish Republicans well to explain to voters why they plan to do the complete opposite.

Musa Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. He was referring to a tax plan rolled out by, which the adviser said would “increase taxes on millions of middle-class Americans and phase out Social Security and Medicare,” which was closed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K.

Biden’s adviser told Gadget Clock that the president would focus on his comments about what he is doing now to reduce prices in the United States, which is “laser-focused” and in his campaign-time, record-high inflation. States

Biden Touts March Jobs Rise, Unemployment Declines: ‘Americans Back to Work’

For Democrats, the adviser told Gadget Clock that “frontline and Senate candidates are running from a strong position.”

“They’re well funded and they’re voting well,” the adviser said. “And the Democrats are very clearly united on the issues we want to talk about and the preferences of the voters.”

The Democratic National Committee raised $ 16.5 million in March and raised a total of $ 42 million for the first quarter. In contrast, the Republican National Committee raised $ 17.6 million last month, bringing the total fundraising for the RNC to $ 47 million for the first quarter. Democrats maintain a cash-on-hand advantage.

2022 Money Race: RNC Edge DNC Last year’s fundraising fight

The GOP needs just one seat net gain to regain a majority in the 100-member Senate lost in 2021. And Republicans need a net gain of five seats in the 435-member House of Representatives to regain the Democrat-occupied majority. In the middle of 2018.

“The other thing to remember is that it’s only April,” Biden’s adviser told Gadget Clock. “We have a few months before voters begin to truly participate in the midterms.”