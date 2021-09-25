Research says the small beetle OPA can live millions of years without nova sex

A very small insect of the mite species has helped scientists unravel a big mystery. The larvae are about one-fifth of a millimeter in size. With the help of insects, scientists have discovered that some organisms can survive without having sex. This discovery is related to a female species called Oppiella nova.Scientists have dubbed the discovery related to this species the ‘ancient asexual scam’. Scientists at the Universities of Cologne and Gटिttingen have found that OPELA nova beetle mites can live thousands and perhaps millions of years without mating. These organisms do not need sex because they reproduce asexually.

What is asexual reproduction

Asexual reproduction is a process in which the sex cells do not meet each other. Unlike sexual reproduction, mating of males and females is not necessary. The organism can reproduce even in the absence of its mate and produce offspring that are usually clones of the parent. There are many types of asexual reproduction. Apart from some animals, bacteria, archaea, many plants and fungi reproduce asexually.

Many secrets are expected to be revealed

Scientists are confused because it is rare for a species to live so many days without sexual reproduction. But research has shown that this is not impossible. The team of biologists and zoologists hope that after doing research, this little animal can open many boxes of surprises.