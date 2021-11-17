Researchers Identify Dozens of Native Students Who Died at Nebraska School

Genoa, Neb. On the outskirts of downtown, a stone monument serves as a cemetery on the grounds of a government boarding school for Native Americans that has been closed for nearly a century.

No one knows how many students died at the Genoa US Indian Industrial School, although thousands are believed to have passed through its doors. The exact number of deaths is unclear, according to government documents. No graves were found on the ground.

But, using digital government records and newspaper clippings, researchers recently Combining part of the history of the Genoa School, which ran from 1884 to 1934 and spread over 30 buildings and 640 acres at one time.

Researchers confirmed that at least 87 children died at the school and identified 50 students, whose names have not been made public. The actual death toll is probably higher, he said.