Researchers Identify Dozens of Native Students Who Died at Nebraska School

Genoa, Neb. On the outskirts of downtown, a stone monument serves as a cemetery on the grounds of a government boarding school for Native Americans that has been closed for nearly a century.
No one knows how many students died at the Genoa US Indian Industrial School, although thousands are believed to have passed through its doors. The exact number of deaths is unclear, according to government documents. No graves were found on the ground.
But, using digital government records and newspaper clippings, researchers recently Combining part of the history of the Genoa School, which ran from 1884 to 1934 and spread over 30 buildings and 640 acres at one time.
Researchers confirmed that at least 87 children died at the school and identified 50 students, whose names have not been made public. The actual death toll is probably higher, he said.
A research effort called the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project, and the Omaha World-Herald report last week, accelerated the international calculation of a large number of Native American children migrating to boarding schools, where they were assimilated. The government’s preferred lifestyle.
Experts estimate that after Congress passed the Civilization Fund Act in 1819, which authorized the government to educate Native Americans, hundreds of thousands of Native American children were sent to government or church-run boarding schools. Some have never returned home.
Dr. Margaret Jacobs, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and one of the directors of the Genoa project, said “it’s time to face this really tough history.”
“I think when Americans hear the word ‘school,’ they think of something really positive,” she said. “It has taken some time for Americans to realize that the boarding school is not a charitable organization, that it was established to separate Indian children from their families and communities, to break their ties.”
Dr. Jacobs said the team is trying to consult with tribal leaders and find the living relatives of the deceased students and then release the names of those identified.
According to the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, there were at least 367 boarding schools in 29 states, with the highest concentration in the central United States, a nonprofit organization set up to address school heritage.
A 1885 report by the Commission of Indian Affairs states that institutions, where students may also learn to cook, clean, farm or trade, are “the only way” to save young Native Americans from “the scourge of such gross immorality.” The “wild” environment in which he was born.
There is no official estimate of how many students were enrolled in these schools and how many died in them, said Christine Dindis McClive, the alliance’s chief executive.
“No one knows the real number because no one has checked the record yet,” she added.
In the 19th century, Canada also established compulsory boarding schools for indigenous children. In a 2015 report, a dedicated commission estimated that 150,000 students attended school by the end of the 20th century. The report also states that at least 6,000 students died in these schools, mostly due to malnutrition or disease.
The school was cited as an example of the “cultural genocide” perpetrated by the Canadian government, the commission’s report said, describing them as “institutions that break down family and identity, language, social norms and valuables.”
Local groups and government agencies continue to search for names and tombs associated with the schools. This year, an indigenous community in British Columbia found an unmarked mass grave in British Columbia containing the bodies of as many as 751 people on the site of a former school. Remains of 3 year old children were found.
One month later, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced an initiative to find government boarding school sites for Native American burials. The department is analyzing government records and consulting with local communities and plans to release a report in April, its press secretary Tyler Cherry said.
Judy Gashkibos, a member of the Ponca tribe and executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, said: Ms. Gayashkibos, who uses a lowercase letter for her last name as a sign of humility, says her mother and aunt were present at school. Her office is leading the Genoa project by finding graves on the site of the Genoa school, where only one building and two warehouses remain.
“For so many days, we’ve been afraid to tell the story of the genocide,” she said. “We will finish and tell the whole story. I think this is really the time. ”
