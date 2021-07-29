Reservation for obc and ews student in medical dental ug pg courses

The central government has taken a big decision to ensure representation of all sections in the field of medical education. Under the new order, there will be a reservation of 27 percent for OBCs and 10 percent for EWS quota for undergraduate and post graduate medical / dental courses (MBBS / MD / MS / Diploma / BDS / MDS).

New Delhi. The central government has taken a big decision in the interest of the backward and weaker sections of the students. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has tweeted this information. He has told that under All India Quota, 27% reservation will be given to OBC community students and 10% to weaker income group (EWS) students in undergraduate/post graduate, medical and dental education. This decision will benefit 5,550 students coming from OBC and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for admission in medical and dental education. It has been told in the order that this scheme will start from the academic session of 2021-22 itself.

Government committed to uplift the students of weaker income group

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written in his tweet that the government is committed to providing reservation to the backward and weaker income groups in the country. According to the latest figures, about 5,550 students will get the benefit of the central government order.

Delegation of MPs met PM yesterday

The Modi government had already expressed its commitment to extend the benefits of reservation to backward classes and EWS. PM Modi had also held a review meeting on this recently. A delegation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) MPs of the National Democratic Alliance also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in this regard.