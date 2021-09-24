Reservation in NEET: 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in NEET’s all-India quota can be implemented only with the approval of the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court has rejected the Madras High Court’s observation: The court’s comment was rejected

The Supreme Court has rejected the Madras High Court’s observation that the 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in NEET’s all-India quota can only be enforced with the approval of the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court.A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud said the High Court’s remarks were unnecessary during the hearing of a petition filed in the Madras High Court in the case. The High Court in its remarks had said that the benefit of reservation to EWS category under NEET can be applied only after the approval of the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. The Constitutional Bench is examining the validity of the 103rd Amendment in this case.

The central government has challenged the Madras High Court’s observation in the Supreme Court. A bench of Justice Chandrachud on Friday ruled that the High Court’s observation in the case was unnecessary. The NEET High Court was hearing a controversial petition seeking implementation of OBC reservation in the All India Quota. The Supreme Court has said that, in such a case, the High Court’s comment regarding the 10 per cent reservation in the EWS category is a violation of its jurisdiction.

A bench headed by Justice Chandrachud said that the High Court was hearing the contempt petition in the case and it had come to see a wider subject and it was wrong in a way. The apex court said it would have to see whether the court order was complied with after the contempt case was heard.

During the hearing of the Central Government’s appeal against the High Court’s remarks, the Additional Solicitor General on behalf of the Central Government said that the High Court’s remarks in the contempt case were unnecessary.

At the same time, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the DMK, which has filed a contempt petition in the High Court, said the case is extremely complex and should be heard on the Centre’s application along with a petition challenging the OBC and EWS quotas. However, the Supreme Court rejected the High Court’s observation.