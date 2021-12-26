Reservation will not have to be done in these trains in the new year, you will be able to travel on “current ticket” too; View – List
In view of the increasing cases of Corona, traveling on the running ticket by trains was stopped. But now the government has made a plan to start it again. Due to which now travel can be done on unreserved tickets in general coaches like before the corona infection.
Indian Railways is now preparing to give a big relief to the passengers. Now it will not be mandatory for the passengers to take a reservation ticket to travel. Some passengers can even travel without reservation. However, this system is being started in only a few trains. Because the Railways is going to allow passengers to travel on a running ticket on a certain route. Travelers can take advantage of this from January 1.
Facility will start on new year
On behalf of the Indian Railways, the facility of traveling on the current ticket is being given on the new year. That is, now if you do not want to take a reservation ticket without reservation, then you can travel on the current ticket. Since this ticket will be operational, due to this there will be a decrease in its price, that is, you will be able to travel on a lesser price ticket.
Will be able to travel in these trains on current tickets
- Train number-12531 will be able to travel between Gorakhpur to Lucknow in D12-D15 and DL1 coaches.
- Train Number-12532 Between Lucknow to Gorakhpur Travels in D12-D15 & DL1 Coach
- In train number-15007, you can travel between Varanasi City-Lucknow on D8-D9 without reservation.
- In train number 15008, between Lucknow and Varanasi City, you will be able to travel on D8 and D9 tickets.
- Train number-15009 can travel in Gorakhpur-Mailani with coach numbers D6-D7 DL1 & DA2.
- In train number-15010 between Mailani-Gorakhpur, you will be able to travel in D6-D7 DL1 and DL2 coaches.
- Train number-15043 can travel between Lucknow to Kathgodam in D5-D6 DL1 & DL2 coaches.
- In train number-15044, passengers traveling between Kathgodam-Lucknow can travel in D5-D6 DL1 & DL2 coaches.
- In train number-15053, between Chhapra-Lucknow you will be able to travel in D7-D8 coach.
- In train number-15054 you can travel in coach D7-D8 between Lucknow to Chhapra.
- Train number-15069 can travel between Gorakhpur-Aishbagh in D12-D14 and DL1 coaches.
- In train number-15070 between Aishbagh – Gorakhpur you can travel in coach D12-D14 and DL1.
- Traveling of Farrukhabad-Chhapra D7-D8 coach without reservation ticket in train number-15084.
- In train number-15083, you can travel Chhapra-Farrukhabad in D7-D8 coach.
- In train number-15103 between Gorakhpur-Banaras, you will be able to travel in D14-D15.
- Train number-15104 will be able to travel in D14-D15 coach between Banaras-Gorakhpur.
- Traveling in D12-D13 coach between Chhapra – Nautanwa in train number-15105.
- Train number-15106 can travel between Nautanwa to Chhapra in D12-D13 coach.
- Traveling in D8-D9 between Gomti Nagar – Chhapra Kacheri in Train No.-15113.
- Train number-15114 can travel in D8-D9 coach between Chhapra Kacheri to Gomti Nagar.
