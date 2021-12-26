Reservation will not have to be done in these trains in the new year, you will be able to travel on “current ticket” too; View – List

In view of the increasing cases of Corona, traveling on the running ticket by trains was stopped. But now the government has made a plan to start it again. Due to which now travel can be done on unreserved tickets in general coaches like before the corona infection.

Indian Railways is now preparing to give a big relief to the passengers. Now it will not be mandatory for the passengers to take a reservation ticket to travel. Some passengers can even travel without reservation. However, this system is being started in only a few trains. Because the Railways is going to allow passengers to travel on a running ticket on a certain route. Travelers can take advantage of this from January 1.

Facility will start on new year

On behalf of the Indian Railways, the facility of traveling on the current ticket is being given on the new year. That is, now if you do not want to take a reservation ticket without reservation, then you can travel on the current ticket. Since this ticket will be operational, due to this there will be a decrease in its price, that is, you will be able to travel on a lesser price ticket.

Will be able to travel in these trains on current tickets