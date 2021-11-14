Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das: Cryptocurrencies ‘very serious concern’ for RBI, says Shaktikanta Das



NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das today said that cryptocurrencies are a very serious concern for the central bank. The concerns are primarily stemming from a macroeconomic and financial stability perspective, Das said to Business Standard.

The central bank has given its feedback to the government and made its concerns amply clear, Das said.

Das also said that he felt that the number of participants who are said to be investing in cryptocurrencies may be exaggerated. “Perhaps there is an effort to enroll as many people as possible,” Das said.







The RBI has given certain recommendations to the government and the matter is under consideration, Das said.

