Resident Evil 4 VR launching on Oculus Quest 2 on October 21

a virtual reality version of resident devil 4 Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 will launch on the headset on October 21.

Resident Evil 4 VR was announced earlier this year. But Facebook and Capcom — as well as third-party development studio Armature — have only offered glimpses of their gameplay, including a short trailer. It adapted the content of the original game with a (mostly) first-person perspective, re-engineering it to take advantage of VR motion controls.

of armature resident devil 4 Makes a somewhat complicated series of small changes to the original 2005 horror game. It’s also supposed to feature the same narrative content and world design, rather than a similar overhaul resident evil 2 was done in 2019. But it has been re-engineered to work as a first-person VR game with motion controllers. You’ll interact with weapons, objects, and puzzles using your hands. Your health screen will appear on the wristwatch instead of overlay. And in addition to walking with the analog stick on the Oculus Touch controller, you’ll be able to teleport or walk in room-scale VR.

The new design could affect the gameplay in some notable ways. For example, you can hold weapons in each hand, and it feels very easy to switch between them. You’ll use the knife by physically hitting your controller at enemies instead of pressing a button. And a gameplay video shows you moving around as you shoot, which is a big change from the original design.

However, the game is not entirely first-person. All of its cutscenes will be presented in their original third-person format, including those linked to Resident Evil 4S Several quick time events according to Facebook. Based on Facebook’s description, the game includes some surprisingly fast-sounding camera shifts — for example, you can apparently bring down a door with a single button, and open a tiny third-person animation. Can only see.

Facebook says the basic QuickTime event placement and animations are going to remain the same, though some functions have been “updated” to work better in VR. (We’re waiting to see how the game’s more acrobatic sections translate to headsets.) Some quick-time events will involve moving controllers quickly, while others require you to pull your triggers at the same time. Will say

Other tweaks would make sense in any remaster. The game’s textures have been updated, and the armature has made enemies less likely to target your fellow Ashley, whom you’ll spend a lot of time defending in either version of the game.

Unlike most Quest games, Resident Evil 4 VR Not compatible with the original 2019 Quest – This is completely exclusive to 2020 Quest 2. Facebook isn’t sharing any potential plans to bring it to Oculus’ desktop platform, nor has it discussed the game coming to desktop PCs or consoles, by the way. mists The Oculus Quest Edition later launched outside of VR. But if you’re interested in a better looking version of the original resident devil 4, is always the unofficial HD remaster of the game.