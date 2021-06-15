Resident Evil Village DLC is in the works after popular demand



Capcom has introduced that Resident Evil Village will probably be getting downloadable content material. The information was revealed throughout an E3 2021 Showcase that was in need of new bulletins. A fast message throughout the livestream confirmed that DLC has entered manufacturing “by popular demand.”

Whereas there have been no extra particulars past this, the implication is that we may very well be getting extra content material that includes the sport’s most popular character, Woman Dimitrescu. One other chance may very well be the return of fan-favorite Ada Wong, who was initially deliberate to function in Resident Evil Village, as revealed through early idea artwork that may be unlocked in the sport. After all, it may very well be some time earlier than this extra DLC comes out, because it seems there had been no plans forward of the sport’s launch, whereas Resident Evil 7 already had a season cross deliberate for launch.

It was additionally confirmed that on-line multiplayer sport Resident Evil RE:Verse will probably be releasing subsequent month, and is free for everybody who has bought Resident Evil Village.

Forward of the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase, the writer had stated it might be specializing in updates on Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Tales 2, and The Nice Ace Legal professional Chronicles. And, true to its phrase, that’s precisely what we received. Nonetheless, it offered one other emotionally charged story trailer for Monster Hunter Tales 2, and in addition confirmed that will probably be getting free trial demo approaching June twenty fifth. Gamers can even have the ability to carry save progress over to the full sport when it launched on July ninth.