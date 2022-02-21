World

Resident who wandered away from CareOne nursing home in Parsippany, NJ, found dead

12 seconds ago
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) — A resident of a nursing home who wandered off on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning.

John Eschenbach walked away from the CareOne facility located at 100 Mazdabrook Road on Friday evening.

Police put out a call asking for help locating him and said he suffered from dementia and other medical issues.

By Saturday morning, authorities put out another update that Eschenbach was discovered dead by the time he was found.

“Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones,” Parsippany police said. “We would like to thank everyone who checked their properties or offered to assist in the search.”

A spokesperson with CareOne at Parsippany released the following statement:

“On Friday night around 9pm a resident left the facility by walking out on his own. Upon learning of the situation, our staff immediately contacted authorities and began its own thorough search for the resident. Through the night and Saturday we continued to cooperate and work with emergency services in the search. Despite all our exhaustive efforts the resident was found deceased and succumbed to the elements. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and we are in communication with them. The facility’s top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents. We will provide updates when we have more information.”

