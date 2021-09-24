Residents of 432 Park Sue Developers for $125 Million Citing Defects

The condo board at Supertall Tower 432 Park Avenue, one of the world’s most expensive addresses, inflicted $125 million in damages on developers, citing multiple flooding, faulty elevators, “unbearable” noises caused by the building’s sway, and a lightning strike. suing. According to a lawsuit filed Thursday, the explosion in June – the second in three years – caused a power outage to residents.

The nearly 1,400-foot-tall tower, designed by the firm of star architect Rafael Violy, first came under scrutiny in February, when the Times disclosed several claims made in the new suit.

“This case presents one of the worst examples of sponsor malfeasance in the development of a luxury condominium in New York City’s history,” referring to the developers, CIM Group and McLove Properties, of the complaint filed in the New York State Supreme Court. According . Damages include estimated costs to repair approximately 1,500 construction and design defects in common elements of the building, which were identified by an engineering firm hired by the condo board; This does not include potential punitive damages, or separate lawsuits, that individual residents may file.

The damage could mount, said Jonathan Adelsberg, a partner at Herrick Feinstein, who is representing the condo board, which residents took over from sponsor in 2020.