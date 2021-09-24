Residents of 432 Park Sue Developers for $125 Million Citing Defects
The condo board at Supertall Tower 432 Park Avenue, one of the world’s most expensive addresses, inflicted $125 million in damages on developers, citing multiple flooding, faulty elevators, “unbearable” noises caused by the building’s sway, and a lightning strike. suing. According to a lawsuit filed Thursday, the explosion in June – the second in three years – caused a power outage to residents.
The nearly 1,400-foot-tall tower, designed by the firm of star architect Rafael Violy, first came under scrutiny in February, when the Times disclosed several claims made in the new suit.
“This case presents one of the worst examples of sponsor malfeasance in the development of a luxury condominium in New York City’s history,” referring to the developers, CIM Group and McLove Properties, of the complaint filed in the New York State Supreme Court. According . Damages include estimated costs to repair approximately 1,500 construction and design defects in common elements of the building, which were identified by an engineering firm hired by the condo board; This does not include potential punitive damages, or separate lawsuits, that individual residents may file.
The damage could mount, said Jonathan Adelsberg, a partner at Herrick Feinstein, who is representing the condo board, which residents took over from sponsor in 2020.
“It’s almost like peeling an onion,” he said, referring to blemishes that have yet to be uncovered. “A work in progress to find out what’s wrong.”
“Each commitment and duration contained in the 432 Park Offering Plan and Announcement has been honored,” a spokesperson for the sponsor, which includes CIM Group, said in a statement, adding that the remainder are “maintenance and close-out items” on the condo board. has been interrupted by.
Other developer McLove Properties did not return a request for comment.
Built in 2015 with an estimated sale price of $3.1 billion, the pencil-like tower marked a pinnacle in luxury condo development in the city — much of it geared toward part-time residents and investors who hid their identities behind shell companies. Buyers include Saudi retail magnate Fawaz Alhoqair, who bought a $88-million apartment on the 96th floor; a member of the Beckman family that owns the Jose Cuervo tequila brand; and the one-time duo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who bought the 4,000-square-foot apartment for $15.3 million in 2018 and sold it nearly a year later.
“Far from the ultra-luxury space that was promised, however, the unit owners were sold a building prone to breakdowns and failures, causing discomfort and inconvenience to residents,” the complaint said.
The complaint cited defects in several interrelated systems in the building, many of which posed “life safety” issues.
The suit says residents have been trapped for hours in stalled lift cars “on several occasions”, at least in part because of the building that towers over such heights.
There have been multiple floods and leaks in both high floors and subbasements, which board is attributable to poor plumbing installation. Some 35 units and common areas were damaged by water, causing millions in damage, and a flood disabled two residential lifts for weeks.
There were frequent complaints of noise related to the build quality. The suit claims that even Richard Ressler, founder of The CIM Group and a unit owner once said that the sound and vibration issues were “unbearable”, and made it difficult to sleep during inclement weather. Another resident said that the dustbin “feels like a bomb” when it is thrown.
The suit said the decision to go public was the result of the developers’ inadequate “band-aid approach” to address several issues. While attempting to fix a leak on a sub-level of the building last June, a contractor accidentally drilled into electrical wiring, causing an explosion “that threw the contractor back several feet through the air, “Knocked out power for some residents, and shut down the air-conditioning system. Repairs cost more than $1.5 million.
According to Donna Olshan, president of Olshan Realty, the 125-unit building is almost sold out, but after reports of defects in the building in February, resale has been slow.
There are 11 units listed for sale, she said, ranging from $7 million for a low-floor two-bedroom to $169 million for a penthouse. Only one sale has closed since January.
