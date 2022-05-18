Residents rally to keep West Kildonan Library from moving into mall



Residents towards town’s plan to transfer the West Kildonan Library rallied Tuesday in hopes the e-book will not be closed on the present location.

A proposal at Metropolis Corridor is recommending the library be moved from its present Jefferson Avenue spot to an area town would lease contained in the Backyard Metropolis Procuring Centre.

The proposal can be voted on at Government Coverage Committee on Wednesday.

Town says the present department, in-built 1967, struggles to accomodate the wants for library customers and has restricted parking.

However it’s a unpopular plan amongst some residents who gathered outdoors the present area on Tuesday.

“Throwing cash at an inaccessible purchasing mall is the fallacious alternative – let’s reinvest right here in West Kildonan,” Evan Krosney, Co-Chair of the Associates of West Kildonan Library Coalition mentioned.

“You come to the library to discover info, however nearly extra importantly it’s the place you discover group. This library has turn into a part of our group, and we’re preventing for it,” Steve Snyder, previous chair of the Seven Oaks Residents’ Affiliation added.

He says the area lacks exterior home windows, greenspace and a devoted exterior entrance and residents have instructed him the mall lacks protected pedestrian pathways to join the mall to metropolis sidewalks.

The coalition is asking on Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman to meet with them and pay attention to group voices earlier than making a call on the proposal.