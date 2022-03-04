World

Resolution introduced in Ohio legislature urges Canada to be placed on religious liberty watch list

Resolution introduced in Ohio legislature urges Canada to be placed on religious liberty watch list
State lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for the U.S. Commission on International Religious FreedomUSCIRF) To add Canada As a Canadian pastor remains in prison his special watch list.

The resolution, introduced by Republican state representatives Reggie Stoltzfass and Timothy Ginter, was co-sponsored by 11 colleagues and applied as a basis for their condemnation of the historic legacy of religious freedom in Canada, the United States and Ohio. .

Thousands of Canadians have called on Congress to condemn the imprisonment of a priest who addressed a trucker protest.

Since the epidemic, churches across Canada have been hit Imprisoned priestLocked facilities, steep fines and constant interference from government officials.

“We, members of the House of Representatives of the 134th General Assembly in the state of Ohio, have noted the abuse of religious freedom throughout the Canadian province during the COVID-19 epidemic,” the resolution said. .

Resolution Pastor ongoing treatment unit out Arthur PavlovskyWho had been detained at the Calgary remand center for the past three weeks after addressing the anti-vaccine mandate Freedom caravan Blockade on US-Canada border. According to Rebel News, Pavlovsky’s brother, David Pavlovsky, was also arrested on Wednesday for violating his bail conditions.

The Paolovsky brothers have been repeatedly arrested after refusing to limit their presence in the church, as ordered by Arthur Paolovsky.

Canadian clergy rebuke Trudeau for calling for emergency law, other ‘oppressive measures’

The resolution also marks the treatment of Edmonton, Alberta pastor James Coates, the first Canadian pastor to be jailed in the name of public health when he was jailed for more than a month after his church opened last year.

Tobias Tissen, a rural Canadian pastor, spent an extra night in jail after refusing to keep him out of church

The resolution also cites Tobias Tisen, a pastor from rural Steinbach in Manitoba, who was arrested in October for holding church services in violation of a provincial public health order prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than five people, according to CBC.

Steinbach, Manitoba pastor Tobias Tissen, was arrested on October 18, 2021, after five people crossed the provincial border to hold outdoor church services.

Steinbach, Manitoba pastor Tobias Tissen, was arrested on October 18, 2021, after five people crossed the provincial border to hold outdoor church services.
(Pastor Henry Hildebrand / YouTube)

The resolution condemned Bill C-4 of Canada, which provoked protests from about 5,000 Canadian and American churches whose clergy dedicated their sermons on January 16 to condemn the law, which carries a possible five-year prison sentence for counseling. Does not confirm homosexuality and transgender identity.

Thousands of churches warn of ban on new Canadian ‘conversion therapy’

“The law is very broad in scope and has potential negative effects on religious freedom and expression, including five years in prison for expressing a biblical view of marriage alone, thus limiting the ability of religious leaders to express sincere religious beliefs. , “The resolution said.

Pastor Arthur Pavlovsky was arrested by Calgary police in the middle of a highway on May 8, 2021, on his way home from church.

Pastor Arthur Pavlovsky was arrested by Calgary police in the middle of a highway on May 8, 2021, on his way home from church.
(Courtesy of Arthur Pavlovsky)

A call is echoed from the resolution Sen. Josh HowleyR-Mo., Who sent one Letter Last June, the USCIRF called on Canada to consider adding it to its special watch list. The letter comes after a second arrest of Calgary pastor Tim Stephens when he saw a police helicopter gather outside his Fairview Baptist church.

Howley reiterates call for Canada to be on religious freedom watch list because priest is in jail

Over the weekend, Howley reiterated his call for Canada to be added to the list.

The senator told Rebel News at the CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, “The United States has a title for countries that violate religious freedom, countries that violate religious freedom.” “I urge Canada to put that on the list and I think we need to consider all the options available to it.”

