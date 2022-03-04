Resolution introduced in Ohio legislature urges Canada to be placed on religious liberty watch list



State lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom USCIRF ) To add Canada As a Canadian pastor remains in prison his special watch list.

The resolution, introduced by Republican state representatives Reggie Stoltzfass and Timothy Ginter, was co-sponsored by 11 colleagues and applied as a basis for their condemnation of the historic legacy of religious freedom in Canada, the United States and Ohio. .

Since the epidemic, churches across Canada have been hit Imprisoned priest Locked facilities, steep fines and constant interference from government officials.

“We, members of the House of Representatives of the 134th General Assembly in the state of Ohio, have noted the abuse of religious freedom throughout the Canadian province during the COVID-19 epidemic,” the resolution said. .

Resolution Pastor ongoing treatment unit out Arthur Pavlovsky Who had been detained at the Calgary remand center for the past three weeks after addressing the anti-vaccine mandate Freedom caravan Blockade on US-Canada border. According to Rebel News, Pavlovsky’s brother, David Pavlovsky, was also arrested on Wednesday for violating his bail conditions.

The Paolovsky brothers have been repeatedly arrested after refusing to limit their presence in the church, as ordered by Arthur Paolovsky.

The resolution also marks the treatment of Edmonton, Alberta pastor James Coates, the first Canadian pastor to be jailed in the name of public health when he was jailed for more than a month after his church opened last year.

The resolution also cites Tobias Tisen, a pastor from rural Steinbach in Manitoba, who was arrested in October for holding church services in violation of a provincial public health order prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than five people, according to CBC.

The resolution condemned Bill C-4 of Canada, which provoked protests from about 5,000 Canadian and American churches whose clergy dedicated their sermons on January 16 to condemn the law, which carries a possible five-year prison sentence for counseling. Does not confirm homosexuality and transgender identity.

“The law is very broad in scope and has potential negative effects on religious freedom and expression, including five years in prison for expressing a biblical view of marriage alone, thus limiting the ability of religious leaders to express sincere religious beliefs. , “The resolution said.

A call is echoed from the resolution Sen. Josh Howley R-Mo., Who sent one Letter Last June, the USCIRF called on Canada to consider adding it to its special watch list. The letter comes after a second arrest of Calgary pastor Tim Stephens when he saw a police helicopter gather outside his Fairview Baptist church.

Over the weekend, Howley reiterated his call for Canada to be added to the list.

The senator told Rebel News at the CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, “The United States has a title for countries that violate religious freedom, countries that violate religious freedom.” “I urge Canada to put that on the list and I think we need to consider all the options available to it.”