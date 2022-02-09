World

Resolution reached in Rotterdam sewer tax dispute

Major sticker shock hitting Rotterdam homeowners like a ton of bricks as soon as they opened 2022’s tax bill. (NEWS10)

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The saga over skyrocketing sewer taxes for some Rotterdam residents is coming to an end.

Schenectady County finalized legislation Tuesday evening, which paves the way for residents in Rotterdam’s Sewer District 2 to receive refunds on their sewer bills if they paid them.

“This resolution will authorize the town receiver of taxes to do a couple of things: reissue tax bills based on the corrected levy amounts based on the packet here. As well as collect taxes associated with those revised bills for any individuals who paid above and beyond based on the original bill.”

If you did not pay the sewer bill, once a new one is issued, you will have eight days to pay it. For anyone who did not receive a bill at all, your 2023 bill will have a charge of $36.

