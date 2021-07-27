‘Resort to Love’ Review: A Struggling Singer in Paradise

Christina Milian’s second romantic comedy “Resort to Love” with a puny title in two years (she starred in “Falling Inn Love 2019”) is as mundane as its name.

The film, directed by Steven Tsuchida and released on Netflix, follows Erica Wilson (Milian), a struggling singer who takes an entertainment gig at a luxury resort in Mauritius after a career setback. When she arrives, she is shocked to find out that she has to sing at weddings, and it turns out that her ex-fiance, Jason (Jay Pharoah), just happens to be getting married there. Erica and Jason struggle with lingering feelings. At the same time, Erica meets Caleb (Sinqua Walls), Jason’s dreamy older brother, who is a retired Special Forces agent.