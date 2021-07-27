‘Resort to Love’ Review: A Struggling Singer in Paradise
Christina Milian’s second romantic comedy “Resort to Love” with a puny title in two years (she starred in “Falling Inn Love 2019”) is as mundane as its name.
The film, directed by Steven Tsuchida and released on Netflix, follows Erica Wilson (Milian), a struggling singer who takes an entertainment gig at a luxury resort in Mauritius after a career setback. When she arrives, she is shocked to find out that she has to sing at weddings, and it turns out that her ex-fiance, Jason (Jay Pharoah), just happens to be getting married there. Erica and Jason struggle with lingering feelings. At the same time, Erica meets Caleb (Sinqua Walls), Jason’s dreamy older brother, who is a retired Special Forces agent.
Part of the charm of romantic comedies is their predictability, with characters working on personal hangups and finding love in the end. The popularity of the genre indicates a basic human need to be seen and to have tenderness and vulnerability in our lives. But the success of a romantic comedy depends on whether viewers are looking for relationships in the film. In “Resort to Love,” the noticeable lack of chemistry between the characters makes it hard to believe they belong together.
Pharoah and Milian’s performances are stilted and emotionally sterile. Erica and Jason were a couple for four and a half years, but it’s unclear why. There is no familiarity in their interactions, and the only thing the couple seem to bond over is their alleged wedding song, “No One” by Alicia Keys.
Walls is a bright spot in the movie and doesn’t have enough screen time. Son Caleb is the perfect romantic comedy protagonist: handsome, charming and grounded. But that can only nominally strengthen this film, in which the only surprise is that Caleb falls in love with Erica at a Milian note.
Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 41 minutes. Watch on Netflix.
