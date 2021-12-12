Respect (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p
Respect (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
Movie Info:
Full Name: Respect
Released Year : 2021 (Israel)
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p
Format: Mkv
Respect (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
Respect Movies Information
- Initial release: 12 August 2021 (Israel)
- Director: Liesl Tommy
- Story by: Callie Khouri; Tracey Scott Wilson
- Produced by: Harvey Mason Jr. Scott Bernstein; Jonathan Glickman; Stacey Sher
- Music by: Kris Bowers
- Budget: $55 million
- Music by-Kris Bowers
- Cinematography by-Kramer Morgenthau
- Film Editing by-Avril Beukes
- Casting By-Tiffany Little Canfield, Rebecca Carfagna, Bernard Telsey, David Vaccari
- Production Design by-Ina Mayhew
- Art Direction by-James Bednark, Mark Dillon, MaryBeth McCaffrey-Dillon
- Set Decoration by-Sarah Carter, Cathy T. Marshall
- Costume Design by-Clint Ramos
- Produced by- Sue Baden-Powell, Scott Bernstein, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jonathan Glickman,
- Jennifer Hudsom, Harvey Mason Jr., Stacey Sher, Liesl Tommy
Storyline
Following Aretha Franklin’s career rise from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international superstardom, the honor is a remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her own voice.
Cast
|Jennifer Hudson
|as Aretha Franklin
|Forest Whitaker
|as C. L. Franklin
|Audra McDonald
|as Barbara Franklin
|Saycon Sengbloh
|as Erma Franklin
|Hailey Kilgore
|as Carolyn Franklin
|Brenda Nicole Moorer
|as Brenda Franklin
|Marlon Wayans
|as Ted White
|Marc Maron
|as Jerry Wexler
|Tituss Burgess
|as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland
|Kimberly Scott
|as Mama Franklin
|LeRoy McClain
|as Cecil Franklin
|Tate Donovan
|as John Hammond
|Albert Jones
|as Ken Cunningham
|Beau Scheier
|as Joe Arnold
|Myk Watford
|as Rick Hall
|David Simpson
|as Spooner Oldham
|Nevaeh Moore
|as Young Carolyn
|William J. Simmons
|as Clarence
Respect (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip
Movie Information
Name: Respect
Year: 2021
Country- Israel
Language: English
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
Movies Story reviews
Screenshots: Respect Movie
