‘Respect’ Review: Giving Aretha Franklin Her Propers

“Respect” manages to do exactly what is expected of him. You may dispute this or that shoot choice and regret its overly smooth edges, but it gives you a feel for Franklin as a historical figure, a crossover success story, and a fur-draped diva at full throttle. (As a mother, she remains MIA) Above all, she gives you her music, with her passion and her power, her lyricism and her schmaltz. Long after they’ve fallen off the charts, they’re songs that light you up – with feelings, memories – when you hear them. You sing along with them in your head, and after the credits roll, you keep singing them (and murdering them).

A line in one of Ritz’s books on Franklin highlights the challenges of bringing his complicated life to the screen. “The pain has been silent in all areas except the music, where, beautifully,” Ritz wrote, “she formed a voice that said it all.” The film struggles to deal with that calm, and even when Hudson takes over, the character remains hopelessly vague. She’s hazy rather than mysterious, perhaps because she’s been drifting for too long rather than going her own way. When she enters Columbia Records, escorted by her father, it’s an unanswered question; the bewilderment only escalates when CL orders Aretha to get up and spin around for a surprised record manager.