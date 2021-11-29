Responding to the Omicron Variant, Israel and Morocco Impose Bans on All Foreign Travelers

Japan on Monday joined all foreign travelers in Israel and Morocco in sealing its borders in response to a new omicron type of coronavirus.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would take a step back earlier this month to reopen its borders for short-term business travelers and international students. Japan has been closed to tourists since the beginning of the epidemic, a policy that has been maintained by other rich nations, even when they are reopened for vaccinated visitors.

The emergence of the Omicron variant in South Africa has prompted countries around the world to struggle to respond, with some establishing or considering a travel ban, while others have focused more, but also placed more discriminatory, border restrictions.

Just four weeks ago, Israel reopened to fully vaccinated tourists when it banned foreign visitors at the onset of the epidemic. But by midnight on Sunday and Monday, its borders were expected to be closed to foreigners again.