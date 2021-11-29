Responding to the Omicron Variant, Israel and Morocco Impose Bans on All Foreign Travelers
Japan on Monday joined all foreign travelers in Israel and Morocco in sealing its borders in response to a new omicron type of coronavirus.
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would take a step back earlier this month to reopen its borders for short-term business travelers and international students. Japan has been closed to tourists since the beginning of the epidemic, a policy that has been maintained by other rich nations, even when they are reopened for vaccinated visitors.
The emergence of the Omicron variant in South Africa has prompted countries around the world to struggle to respond, with some establishing or considering a travel ban, while others have focused more, but also placed more discriminatory, border restrictions.
Just four weeks ago, Israel reopened to fully vaccinated tourists when it banned foreign visitors at the onset of the epidemic. But by midnight on Sunday and Monday, its borders were expected to be closed to foreigners again.
Hours after Israel announced a ban on blankets over the weekend, Morocco said on Sunday it would deny entry to all passengers, even Moroccan nationals, for two weeks from Monday. The country is banning all incoming and outgoing flights for a period of two weeks.
The moves by Japan, Israel and Morocco were against places like the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union, which have only banned travelers from South Africa.
Indonesia, meanwhile, joined a small but growing list of countries on Monday to ban travel, along with Hong Kong as well as the South African region. Hong Kong on Thursday found two cases of Omicron, leading to travel bans imposed by India, Pakistan and other nations.
The ban has sparked outrage among Africans who believe the continent is once again being hit by the frightening policies of Western nations, which have failed to deliver the vaccines and the resources needed to manage them.
In Japan, all foreign travelers except residents of the country will be barred from entering from midnight on Monday.
In Israel, all foreign nationals will be barred from entering for at least 14 days, except for emergency humanitarian cases approved by the Special Exceptions Committee. Israelis returning from vaccination will be tested on landing and will have to set themselves apart for three days with the results of the second PCR test pending. Unvaccinated Israelis will have to isolate themselves for seven days.
Israelis returning from “red” countries with a high risk of infection, including most African countries, must enter the quarantine hotel until the airport test results are negative, then transfer to the home quarantine (until they have a 7-day PCR test result).
Ran Balisar, chairman of the panel of experts advising the Israeli government on the Covid-19 response, said the decision was “temporary” and “prudent” as most nations have not yet been able to find such a solution.
Japan has not yet reported any new cases, although it is studying a case involving a passenger in Namibia. Israel has so far identified at least one confirmed case of Omicron – a woman from Malawi – and the test indicates several possible cases in the country.
Understand the Omicron type
Scientists are rushing to learn more about the covid type. Here’s the latest.
Israel recently emerged from the fourth wave of the virus, when it recorded the world’s most daily cases of delta strain. Authorities attributed the outbreak to a rapid rollout of booster shots, which began in August, after Israeli scientists found that people’s immunity was declining five or six months after receiving their second Pfizer shot.
In an effort to move forward with the crisis, the Israeli government held a drill code called “Omega” this month to test nationwide readiness for a new, deadly Kovid-type outbreak.
Israel’s cowardly policy now revolves around efforts to keep the economy fully open and avoid internal lockdowns while tightly controlling borders.
But due to re-imposed entry restrictions, holiday plans for foreign tourists have been abruptly canceled. Esther Block, in London, has been waiting for two years to meet lifelong friends in Israel, one of whom is now 87 years old. “We were coming when Israel was first locked down,” Ms. Block said, 57, “and we’ve been pushing forward ever since.”
Ms. Block has been vaccinated, was due to receive a booster shot next week, and recovered from covid about four weeks ago. Her teenage son had planned to take a second shot next week, so the family had started planning to go to Israel for the December holidays.
“Now I don’t know when I’ll be able to come,” said Ms. Block. “I am just bored. But I think we should all do what Israel is doing, “she said. “While this is surprisingly frustrating, it seems appropriate to be cautious.”
Ida Alami contributed to the report from Morocco and Muktita Suharto from Indonesia contributed.
