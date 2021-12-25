Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2021: Denny’s, IHOP and more



Christmas can be a stressful time to find a place to eat. Many restaurants have limited hours or are closed altogether.

If you find yourself needing to go out to eat Christmas Day, consider calling the restaurant in advance to make sure they are open, as some specific locations may have different holiday hours.

Applebee’s: Individual Applebee’s locations have the option to be open on Christmas Day. Check your local restaurant here.

Bar Louie: Open on Christmas. “‘Tis the season of giving & our gift to you is being open on Christmas! Stop on by to get some relief from your crazy relatives between parties & presents!” a recent Facebook post said. Check the hours of your nearest location.

Boston Market: Many Boston Market restaurants will be open Christmas Day. Check for your local store.

Denny’s: On the restaurant’s busiest day of the year, Denny’s will be open on Christmas. While most are open 24 hours, check your nearest location’s hours.

Domino’s Pizza: Select franchise locations will be open Christmas, they are independently operated, so each franchisee can choose whether to stay open. Check your local Domino’s.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Most locations open Christmas Day. Check Dunkin store hours.

IHOP: Most will be open on Christmas Day. IHOP says “(b)ecause IHOP locations are primarily owned and operated by franchisees, the decision to open is made restaurant by restaurant. The vast majority of locations will be open; however, hours may be reduced so that team members can enjoy celebrations with friends and family.”

Macaroni Grill: Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas. The restaurant will be open for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Panda Express: While many Panda Express locations will be closed, while some will be open, possibly with limited hours. They will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, however. Check your local Panda Express.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Offering a special prix fixe menu for dine-in during evening hours. And offering takeout with 48 hours notice: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on non-holidays; 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Day; 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Starbucks: Open at select store locations with varying hours. Check your local store.

TGI Fridays: Open on Christmas, likely with limited hours. Check your local restaurant.