Restaurants raise wages and offer signing bonuses

For Ms Cohen, it was an attempt to challenge not only the concept of tipping, which she called “inherently racist and sexist”, but also to attract and keep workers. “Everyone seems to be finding that the difficulty in finding employees is a pandemic issue,” she said. “But it was real even before the pandemic, especially in New York City.”

His new system was expensive. Ms. Cohen says that despite enthusiastic reviews and hard-to-find reservations, she often barely broke even. She said profits are at around 1 per cent. “We were always on the edge of collapse.”

The pandemic changed that. Like many restaurants, Ms Cohen streamlined her menu, tasting three courses instead of the five or 10 on offer previously. Fewer choices significantly reduced the cost of her meals and reduced the number of people needed to prepare complex dishes, such as eggplant tirami served with a cloud of cotton candy.

Today, Dirt Candy offers just one five-course menu, and starts at $25 per hour to all employees. Ms Cohen said last month, its profits fell 5 percent. “The only way I can get paid fairly is to start running a better business,” she said. “It’s not the restaurant I dreamed of, but it’s one that functions.”

Some restaurants that aren’t ready to make the leap to a new pay structure are turning around the edges, offering added benefits and less grueling schedules. Ellen Yin, a partner at Philadelphia-based High Street Hospitality Group, has long offered a health plan but will soon be adding another student-debt reduction program with lower premiums. This month, Jason Berry, founder of Knead Hospitality, a restaurant group in Washington, DC, will introduce a four-day work week for his restaurant managers.

Mr Berry proposed a schedule switch – four 12-hour days instead of five 11-hour shifts – this summer after losing two significant long-time employees. One quit selling alcohol, the other to follow a dream and write children’s books.