Results of IAF AFCAT 2022 will be available on afcat.cdac.in, check expected date and imp information – AFCAT Result 2022: Result of Air Force Common Entrance Exam Coming Soon, Provisional Dates and Important Details

The Indian Air Force will soon announce the results of the Air Force Common Entrance Test (AFCAT) 01/2022 cycle. Candidates appearing for the examination held in February 2022 can view the results of AFCAT 2022 by visiting the official website afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who pass this exam will get the opportunity to serve in the Indian Air Force.The AFCAT 2022 exam was based on Computer Based Testing (CBT) on 12, 13 and 14 February 2022. Candidates appearing for this exam are eagerly awaiting their results, which will end soon. Although officials have not announced a date for the announcement of the results, it would take the IAF only 15 to 20 days to announce the results of the entrance exams, given the previous year’s pattern. On this basis, it is assumed that the Indian Air Force may announce the results this week, i.e. by March 5.

Following are the results trends of previous years-

The 2018 exam was held on 25th February 2018, the result was announced after 7 days i.e. 04th March 2018. The 2019 exam was held on 16th and 17th February and the results were declared on 5th March after 16 days. The 2020 exams took place on 22nd and 23rd February and the results were announced 22 days later (17th March 2020). The 2021 exams were held on 20th and 22nd February, the results came 15 days later on 09th March.

Vacancy details

The AFCAT 01/2022 exam was conducted for Group A Gazetted Officers in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. A total of 317 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Selection Process

Eligible candidates are selected after different stages, after passing Stage 1 test, candidates will be called for Stage 2 test which includes- Officer Intelligence Rating Test and Picture Perception and Discussion Test. Subsequently, psychological tests, group tests and other selection processes are conducted and the medical examination of eligible candidates will be conducted at the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME), New Delhi or Aviation Medical Institute, Bangalore. A merit list will be prepared based on performance in written test and AFSB interview. Keep an eye on the website for more information.