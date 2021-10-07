Results of SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT, Constable and JE will come on these dates, here is the complete schedule –

SSC Result 2021: SSC Result 2021 for different exams from 31st October, 2021 to 15th February

SSC Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission, SSC Result 2021 dates for CHSL, CGL, JHT, Constable and JE exams have been released. However, the dates released by the commission are only tentative. The candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT, Constable and JE examination will be able to check their result on the dates given on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC Result 2021 for different exams is to be declared from October 31, 2021 to February 15, 2021. The exam results for which were declared earlier include Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator 2020, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF 2019, Combined Higher Secondary Level 2018, Combined Higher Secondary Level 2019 and Delhi Police and CAPF 2020 include Sub Inspector.

The exams whose results will be announced in early 2022 include Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Exam 2019, SI in Delhi Police, CAPF & ASI in CISF Exam 2019 and Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019 .

SSC CHSL 2020: SSC has released the schedule of CHSL exam, know when whose paper will be

SSC Result 2021: Tentative releasing dates of results

SSC JHT, SHT 2020 Final, on October 31, 2021

Delhi Police Constable Male, Female Final 2020, on October 31, 2021

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2020 on 30th November 2021

SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 on 30th November 2021

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1, on December 11, 2021

SSC JE 2019 Final on January 31, 2021

SI in Delhi Police, CAPF in CISF and ASI 2019 Final, on 31st January, 2021

SSC CGL 2019 Final, February 15, 2021

The direct link to check the notification is https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Status_Report_of_Results_as_on_06102021.pdf.

On October 6, 2021, SSC also released the exam schedule for CHSL 2020, CGL 2020 and other exams. The schedule has been revised due to prevailing COVID 19 situations and government guidelines issued from time to time. For more latest updates on SSC Result 2021, keep visiting the official website of the commission.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: UP Teacher Recruitment admit card released, here is the direct link to download