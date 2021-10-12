Retail inflation at a five-month low due to cheaper food items

Retail inflation fell to a five-month low of 4.35 per cent in September on the back of lower prices of vegetables and other food items. According to data released on Tuesday, the moderation in consumer price index (CPI) based inflation is in line with the assessment of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. Giving information about the monetary policy review last week, he had predicted a reduction in retail inflation. Let us tell you that the inflation rate was 5.3 percent in the month of August and 7.27 percent in the month of September 2020. Whereas in April 2021, this rate was 4.23 percent.

food items become cheaper

According to the data of the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation rate of food items has seen a moderation in September this year. It has now come down to 0.68 per cent, compared to 3.11 per cent last month. Vegetable inflation declined by 22.47 per cent in September as against 11.68 per cent in August. The rate of increase in prices remained subdued in respect of fruits, eggs, meat and fish and pulses and products. However, in the case of fuel and electricity, inflation has increased to 13.63 per cent from 12.95 per cent in August.

what the experts say

Aditi Nair, Chief Economist, ICRA, said that the fall in retail inflation to 4.35 per cent in September 2021 from 5.3 per cent in August is noteworthy and it is higher than ICRA’s estimate. Inflation has come down mainly due to lower food prices. Apart from this, the housing sector also has some contribution. He said the CPI-based inflation may come down to below 4 per cent in October-November 2021 with a higher comparative base. After that it is expected to accelerate. Sreejith Balasubramaniam, Fund Manager and Economist at IDFC AMC, said the main reason for the fall in inflation is the moderation in the prices of food and beverages. However, core inflation remained at 5.8 per cent.

RBI’s opinion on inflation rate

While considering the bi-monthly monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank of India primarily considers inflation based on the Consumer Price Index. The government has given the central bank the responsibility of keeping retail inflation at 4 per cent with 2 per cent fluctuations. RBI Governor Das said after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee last week that overall CPI inflation is showing moderation.

RBI forecasts inflation

Given the favorable comparative base in the coming months, it will be significantly lower. RBI has projected CPI based inflation at 5.3 per cent for 2021-22. It is estimated to be 5.1 per cent in Q2 of the current fiscal, 4.5 per cent in Q3 and 5.8 per cent in Q4 with balanced risk.

