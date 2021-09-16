Retail sales up in August, highlighting uneven consumer spending

Retail sales rose slightly in August, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, highlighting the uneven momentum for economic recovery, as spending behavior varies from month to month.

Sales rose 0.7 percent last month after a 1.8 percent drop in July and earlier gains in the summer. Gains in August were better than economists expected, driven by increased spending on clothing, electronics and furniture and household goods.

Sales at bars and restaurants declined after a steady increase in July.

Consumer goods prices continued to rise in August, albeit at a slower pace, according to data released this week by the Labor Department. The consumer price index rose 5.3 per cent in August from a year ago, data shows inflationary pressures are beginning to ease.

The University of Michigan will publish its monthly Consumer Sentiment Index, a leading indicator of economic recovery and consumer behavior, on Friday. The index fell more than 13 per cent in July as consumers expected prices to continue rising.