Retailers’ latest headache: shutdowns at their Vietnamese suppliers
After an 18-month pandemic, this fall represents a fresh start for apparel company Everlane. It was preparing to release several new products with September beginning an ambitious marketing campaign around its denim.
Instead, Everlane has spent this month just getting jeans — along with other products like bags and shoes — out of Vietnam, where a surge in coronavirus cases has forced factories to either close or stay with employees. With employees forced to work at severely reduced capacity – site bubbles.
“At this point, we have factories in 100 percent lockdown,” Everlane chief executive Michael Preisman said in an interview. “Do we blow things up? Do we shake things up? Do we adjust at the factory? It’s a nonstop game of Tetris.”
The crisis in Vietnam, which in recent years has become the second largest supplier of apparel and footwear to the United States after China, is the latest curveball to be tossed in the retail industry, which has been battered by the pandemic. Vietnam made it through the first part of the pandemic relatively unheard of, but now the delta version of the coronavirus is on a rampage, threatening the world’s economy with unequal distribution of vaccines globally and new outbreaks .
With the holiday season fast approaching, many U.S. retailers are anticipating delays and shortages of goods, as well as high prices associated with labor and already skyrocketing shipping costs. Everlane said it was facing delays of four to eight weeks, depending on when the factories it worked with in Vietnam were closed. Nike cut its sales forecast last week, citing a loss of 10 weeks of production in Vietnam since mid-July and a phased resumption in October.
“We weren’t expecting a complete lockdown,” said Jan Gold, a senior director of consumer and retail group at Alvarez & Marsal, which is helping retailers with supply chain issues. “We will continue to see high demand for goods from highly vaccinated countries or regions but who are receiving goods from highly unvaccinated countries that may struggle.”
The standoff has highlighted Vietnam’s important role in preparing American consumers. Many retailers have moved their manufacturing from China to the country over the past decade due to rising costs. Former President Donald J. The new tariffs on China established under Trump’s leadership spurred change.
Contract factories in Vietnam produced 51 percent of the total Nike brand shoes last year. Lululemon and Gap, which also own Old Navy, have said that a third of their merchandise comes from factories in Vietnam. Everlane said the country supplies 40 percent of its goods.
As the coronavirus tore apart the world, Vietnam was hailed as a bright spot for its rock-bottom caseload and strong economy. In 15 months, the country had only 3,000 infections and 15 deaths. But over the course of the summer, the delta variant erupted among a population that was almost completely unrelated. Now, the caseload has crossed 766,000 and the death toll is nearing 19,000.
The densely packed industrial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s virus epicenter, has experienced a series of increasingly stringent lockdowns, with many factories temporarily closed in July. This paralyzed business activity and increased tensions in a strained global supply chain. Although new cases have begun to decline, the government has extended the lockdown until the end of September, as it struggles to vaccinate its residents.
As of early September, only 3.3 percent of the country’s population had been fully vaccinated, while 15.4 percent had received a shot.
The US apparel and footwear industry has asked the Vietnamese government to prioritize shots among factory workers. Executives from about 90 companies, including Nike and Fruit of the Loom, asked the Biden administration in a letter in mid-August to expedite vaccine donations, saying that “the health of our industry is directly dependent on the health of Vietnam’s industry.” The group said the industry employed nearly three million American workers.
On a visit to Vietnam last month, Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States would send one million additional vaccine doses, on top of the five million already donated, $23 million in emergency aid and 77 to store vaccines. With freezer.
“The situation in Vietnam is exactly what we need to accelerate our efforts to provide vaccine donations around the world,” said Steve Lamar, president of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, a trade group. He said retailers are setting up vaccination sites in factories to help get one-time doses and are trying to keep manufacturing going through a “three-in-one” policy, where workers stay in factories. eat, sleep and work, he said.
According to the latest government figures, almost everyone in Ho Chi Minh City has got the first shot.
Jason Chen, president and founder of Singtex, a garment factory owner, said last week that 80 people at the company’s 350-person factory in Binh Duong province were staying on the premises to comply with government restrictions. The factory built a tent to serve dinner to workers and is moving some retail orders to Singtex’s factories in Taiwan. Mr Chen said he was prepared to keep Vietnamese factories closed until November.
business and economy
“This year in the United States, everyone wants to go shopping,” Mr. Chen said. “Some goods may not be delivered on time. So it will really affect the holiday. “
He said factory administrators were calling workers who were in lockdown to see if they needed financial and other support. But many are struggling.
Le Quoc Khan, 40, who assembles electronic home appliances at a Saigon hi-tech park, said the rigors of the government lockdown were “very difficult” for him and his wife, who have three young children and rent their home in Ho Chi Minh. But take it. Faridabad. His employer has not yet been able to bring him back, even though he has been vaccinated, and he said he was forced to borrow money at high interest rates to pay for electricity, diapers and food.
“On September 15, when I heard that anyone taking two doses could go to work, my wife and I were so happy that we burst into tears, but now the government tells us to wait until the end of September. is,” he said. “My wife and I are very worried. It’s like we’re sitting on a fire – we really need money to live now.”
The continuing impact of the pandemic on critical supply chains could have a long-term impact on future investment decisions in Vietnam and other emerging economies. Companies choosing where to invest abroad have always evaluated a wide slate of conditions such as taxes, regulatory requirements and labor force availability.
“All of a sudden, they have to start thinking about the public health response,” said Chad P. Brown, an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Huang Le Thu, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said: “The delta wave is just one of the variants. Vietnam, like other countries, remains prepared for the long game and potentially more outbreaks even after mass vaccination Will happen. “
With restrictions expected to be eased in October, some factories in Ho Chi Minh City that have been closed since July are preparing to resume production.
Right now, however, American companies are looking out of Vietnam, often returning to Chinese factories they previously worked in or finding partners in other countries that are not in the middle of the boom.
Whether they will have enough time to shift before the holidays is questionable. “September is a bad time to turn things around,” said Gordon Hanson, an economist and professor of urban policy at Harvard Kennedy School.
Vietnam has been a regular topic on recent earnings calls for retailers, and the reopening has raised concerns. Germany-based Adidas said last month that delays starting with a mid-July closure were one of the issues that could cost the company more than €500 million in sales in the second half of the year.
Restoration Hardware cited the shutdown as a key factor in its decision to advance the launch of a new collection to the following spring and to delay the fall catalogue. Urban Outfitters said that although it would normally replenish the best-selling products during the holiday season, its top concern for now was to get the products only in the United States.
The outbreak came as the United States was regaining its economic footing and retailers were seeing a rebound in sales after a tough 2020.
“In mid-June, the world seemed like a very good place, at least in the US, and we expected this great recovery and here we are,” said Gihan Amarasiriwardena, president and co-founder of the Ministry of Supply , a small apparel brand.
Production delays are not the only problem. Sea freight costs have soared during the pandemic, ports are overcrowded and demand for air shipping has soared that Ms Gold of Alvarez & Marseille said some retailers rent their own airplanes to transport goods. have taken.
Since last year, the cost of shipping a container from East Asia to the west coast of North America has risen from $4,000 to $20,000, according to transportation company Fretco.
Mr. Amarasiriwardhana said the Ministry of Supply had paid about $1.50 in transportation costs for the $125 shirt before the pandemic. Now, the cost is about $6 per shirt.
“It keeps me up at night,” Macy’s chief executive Jeff Gennett said, referring to the ports and supply chain issues in Vietnam. For the company, “this is a bigger potential problem in the near term than COVID right now,” he said.
Retailers are already trying to prepare customers. L.L. Bean just added a banner to its website that warns customers about holiday shipping delays and shortages and urges them to shop early. The company’s chief executive, Stephen Smith, said the message was “unprecedented” for mid-September and that the company generally started talking about holiday orders and shipping cutoffs “in October or even November.”
Everlane’s Mr Preisman said he expected the supply chain not to return to its pre-pandemic health for several years.
“You have to live in a new normal where the stability of 2019 doesn’t return for three to five years,” he said. “It’s going to take a long time to sort this out.”
chau doaniya Contributed reporting.
#Retailers #latest #headache #shutdowns #Vietnamese #suppliers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.