Retailers’ latest headache: shutdowns at their Vietnamese suppliers

After an 18-month pandemic, this fall represents a fresh start for apparel company Everlane. It was preparing to release several new products with September beginning an ambitious marketing campaign around its denim.

Instead, Everlane has spent this month just getting jeans — along with other products like bags and shoes — out of Vietnam, where a surge in coronavirus cases has forced factories to either close or stay with employees. With employees forced to work at severely reduced capacity – site bubbles.

“At this point, we have factories in 100 percent lockdown,” Everlane chief executive Michael Preisman said in an interview. “Do we blow things up? Do we shake things up? Do we adjust at the factory? It’s a nonstop game of Tetris.”

The crisis in Vietnam, which in recent years has become the second largest supplier of apparel and footwear to the United States after China, is the latest curveball to be tossed in the retail industry, which has been battered by the pandemic. Vietnam made it through the first part of the pandemic relatively unheard of, but now the delta version of the coronavirus is on a rampage, threatening the world’s economy with unequal distribution of vaccines globally and new outbreaks .