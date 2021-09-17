Retailers Rethink Pandemic-Battered Manhattan – The New York Times
In the heart of Manhattan’s apparel district, the once-busy Starbucks sits empty at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 39th Street. Just down the block, a Dos Toros Taqueria that opened three years ago is now closed. And Wok To Walk, which once served steaming containers of noodles with chicken and vegetables to the lunch crowd, has also been shut down.
While the delta version of the coronavirus has yet again delayed plans by many companies to bring employees back to offices, workers who are trickling into Midtown are finding that many of their favorite mornings come with a cup of coffee and a muffin. Favorites for. Or the sandwich or salad has gone missing at lunchtime. Many of those that are open are operating with reduced hours or limited menus.
With the pandemic keeping millions of New York City office workers at home for the past year, restaurants, coffee shops, apparel retailers and others struggled to stay afloat.
According to the Center for an Urban Future, a nonprofit research and policy organization, by the end of 2020, the number of chain stores in Manhattan — from drugstores to clothing retailers to restaurants — up from 2019 by 17 percent. had fallen.
Across Manhattan, the number of available ground floor stores, usually the domain of busy restaurants and clothing stores, has increased. According to a report by real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, a quarter of ground floor storefronts in Lower Manhattan are available for rent, while about a third is available in Herald Square.
Starbucks has permanently closed 44 outlets in Manhattan since March last year. Pret A Manger has reopened only half of the 60 locations in New York City before the pandemic. Many gourmet cuisine, independent restaurants and small local chains have gone dark.
“Midtown has clearly been the hardest hit of any area in Manhattan,” said Jeffrey Rosman, a veteran retail real estate broker from Newmark. “If you think about other office-focused areas, whether downtown or Flatiron or Hudson Yards, there’s a lot of residential around those areas that helps sustain those markets. Midtown, for the most part, One trick pony.
“It is mostly offices and hotels, which have also been affected by the slowdown in tourism.”
However, the turmoil has reached even farther out of the city. Last week, luxury furniture retailer ABC Carpet & Home — whose flagship store was a fixture in the Union Square area — filed for bankruptcy protection because of a “mass exodus of current and potential customers leaving the city.”
But in a city where one person’s recession is an opportunity for someone else, some restaurant chains are taking advantage of record-low retail rents to set up shop or expand their presence in New York City.
In the second quarter, food and beverage companies signed 23 new leases in Manhattan, according to commercial real estate services firm CBRE, the major apparel retailers who signed 10 new leases.
Shake Shack and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen were among the signatories to the new rental agreement this year. So was burger chain Sonic, which signed a lease for its first New York City outpost, replacing the Pax Holsome Foods location in Midtown. Philippines-based chicken joint Jollibee, which enjoys a committed following, is planning to open a huge flagship restaurant in Times Square.
Still, with so much uncertainty about when employees can fully return to midtown offices, some companies are proceeding with caution. Coffee shop Bluestone Lane had plans to expand aggressively in Manhattan before the pandemic and is still considering locations in Midtown. But it has now turned its attention to opening up in more residential neighborhoods such as Battery Park City, Hudson Yards and Tribeca.
Nick Stone, founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane, “We deliberately selected urban residential areas for our new cafe, so we are not dependent on our locals returning to physical office space, and hybrid work bodes well for the future. Well positioned.” , said in an emailed statement.
And some chain restaurants that have already reopened in Midtown are tweaking their strategies to recognize the changing needs of customers in a post-Covid world.
On a recent weekday, a handful of customers were eating salads and sandwiches at Le Pen Cotidien’s Bryant Park location. The long, communal tables that once dominated the front of the restaurant are now gone, while the refrigerated cases for a selection of grab-and-go drinks, salads and sandwiches will be expanded as part of the remodeling next year. A new app for preordering and taking food became available in May.
While new technologies work for some customers, others have long worked for the past.
“We used QR codes for guests to view the menu as we tried to limit exposure to surfaces, but most of our guests want to have an actual menu,” said Stephen Smittle, senior vice president of operations for Le Pen Cotidien. Huh.” . “They want to feel very normal. They want a server. They want to have a cup of coffee, not a paper cup.”
Struggling before the pandemic, Le Pain Quotidien filed for bankruptcy in May 2020. It was acquired by Aurify Brands, which has since reopened several Le Pain Quotidien locations around the city, including several in Midtown.
“Our thinking is that Midtown New York will return to a level that may not be 100 percent pre-pandemic, but based on the information we’ve gathered, I believe that Midtown is going to return to a prime level.” It is,” said Mr. Smitle. .
For Starbucks, a big lesson from the pandemic was that customers preferred to order their drinks online and then pick them up quickly from a store or drive-thru. Starbucks began offering this even before the pandemic, opening a pickup location in Midtown’s Pennsylvania Plaza in late 2019.
Since the beginning of 2020, Starbucks has permanently closed 44 of its 235 locations in Manhattan. But it is in the process of adding mobile pickup areas in multiple stores and add-on pick-up locations. The company says it expects net new store growth in Manhattan over the next few years.
Before the pandemic, Starbucks operated three stores around the Columbus Circle area. It shut them down and this year, a bigger restaurant opened. Now Central Park runners pick up their pre-ordered drinks from a mobile counter and then exit, while other customers queue up to place their orders and can sit at nearby tables.
“We were going to build and develop the concept over time,” said John Culver, president of North America and chief operating officer of Starbucks. “What we have done is take the opportunity that the pandemic has presented and accelerate the transformation of our portfolio of stores. Consumer behavior during the pandemic has accelerated to a level that no one expected. “
#Retailers #Rethink #PandemicBattered #Manhattan #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.