Retailers Rethink Pandemic-Battered Manhattan – The New York Times

In the heart of Manhattan’s apparel district, the once-busy Starbucks sits empty at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 39th Street. Just down the block, a Dos Toros Taqueria that opened three years ago is now closed. And Wok To Walk, which once served steaming containers of noodles with chicken and vegetables to the lunch crowd, has also been shut down.

While the delta version of the coronavirus has yet again delayed plans by many companies to bring employees back to offices, workers who are trickling into Midtown are finding that many of their favorite mornings come with a cup of coffee and a muffin. Favorites for. Or the sandwich or salad has gone missing at lunchtime. Many of those that are open are operating with reduced hours or limited menus.

With the pandemic keeping millions of New York City office workers at home for the past year, restaurants, coffee shops, apparel retailers and others struggled to stay afloat.

According to the Center for an Urban Future, a nonprofit research and policy organization, by the end of 2020, the number of chain stores in Manhattan — from drugstores to clothing retailers to restaurants — up from 2019 by 17 percent. had fallen.