Retailers Revisit Mask Debate After New C.D.C. Guidelines

The government’s updated pandemic precautions guidelines put retailers in a position they thought was outdated: deciding whether or not to impose masks on customers and employees.

The new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for masks to be worn again in places where the virus spreads rapidly and cover nearly two-thirds of US counties. Just two months ago, the agency said fully vaccinated people could remove their masks. But the Delta variant of the coronavirus has changed the safety equation and guidelines.

Some companies reacted quickly. Apple said on Wednesday it would start requiring employees and customers to wear masks regardless of their immunization status in more than half of its stores.

“Retailers will continue to follow CDC guidelines,” the National Retail Federation said in a statement. He added: “It is truly unfortunate that the mask recommendations have returned when the best known way to reduce the threat of the virus is through widespread vaccination.”