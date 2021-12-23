Retired cop Katrina Brownlee hands out $100 food vouchers in Brooklyn



BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) — A retired police officer is helping to make the season bright for families in need.

Katrina Brownlee handed out $100 vouchers on Wednesday night at a store in Brownsville.

She picked people at random, and in some cases, gave them even more money.

Brownlee is also the founder of a mentoring group for young girls.

As someone who used to be homeless, her goal is to inspire others who just need a little help.

