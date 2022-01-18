World

Retired John F. Kennedy Ferry on Staten Island up for auction after price slash

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Should you’re on the market for a brand new boat, then town may need one large enough up for auction.

A lately retired State Island ferry is now up for auction after 50 years in service.

The John F. Kennedy Ferry was taken out of the fleet of boats that transport straphangers between Staten Island and Manhattan final August.

Till lately the ferry was listed for $250,000 however was slashed to $125,000 — a steal!

Up to now there’s one bidder on the ferry and its up for auction till Wednesday.

Should you’re in want of a really massive boat, particulars on the bidding can be found on town’s public auction web site.

