Retired Las Vegas officer who responded to Harvest Festival shooting reveals what’s ‘always’ in his bag



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer Ashton Pack, who helped respond to the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in October 2017, revealed what he carried in his bag to be ready during the most unexpected event.

The heroism that Peck spoke of saw the days of the deadliest mass shootings in modern American history, the power of the LVMPD and the importance of establishing a positive relationship between police and community members at CrimeCon 2022, a true-crime conference in Las Vegas. 28 April and 1 May.

“At the end of the day, we don’t know what the universe is going to do to us. There are some things we can’t control. There are some things we can do. But that situational awareness, safety training. I carry a tourniquet in all my vehicles. There are a few – one for me and one for the injured person. It’s just like a medical kit. I have it. It’s ready to go. It’s like keeping a fire extinguisher in your home. ” Dr.

In his bag, he “always” carried a firearm, a knife, a tourniquet and a handcuff key.

“You never know who might try to catch you, but I don’t think ordinary citizens have to think about these things every day,” he said. “But a medical kit and a tourniquet and a way to stop a sucking chest wound was very, very important.”

John Bennett Ramsey’s father has filed a petition with the Colorado governor seeking the progress of his daughter’s murder case.

In addition to physical equipment, the pack also emphasizes taking time for regular prayer or meditation to stay physically active, eat healthy food, and keep the mind and body sharp in times of crisis. “Situational awareness,” he said, is just as important as having the right equipment in one’s bag.

He recalls a heroic performance on the day of the Harvest Festival shooting, where 58 people were killed and more than 800 injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel before killing himself.

“I’m telling the story of Mike Gracia. He’s a Southern California police officer who was at the festival. He was shot in the head. He went downstairs. Gathered, and then he was shot, and then he had enough situational awareness to go and grab some cowboys and say, ‘My husband is a police officer, please help him to help him.’ “

‘Undoubtedly saved lives’: North Carolina trooper uses his car to stop suspected drunk driver

Gracia’s wife – then his fianc – tracked his phone at a trauma center and explained to the pack, “with a compression … with his own injury.” The couple now have one child together.

“You see the civilians after the incident became the first responders, the heroes, the heroes of that night. I always say that I did nothing heroic except showing up that night,” Pack said. “The real heroes are the men and women who work. Some of them, you know, are everyday citizens. But they know that their co-workers need that immediate help.”

The retired officer is now the national director of the law enforcement agency Hope for Prisoners, a nonprofit that previously provided support services for prisoners to successfully reintegrate into society. The organization’s goal is to build strong relationships between community members, counselors and law enforcement officers. According to Pack, only 6% of ex-prisoners re-enter the correctional facilities after participating in the program.

“Everyone who goes through our sessions meets the police officers, learns their stories, shakes hands with the police, and at the end of the day, you build a relationship. You have a relationship with someone. And so down the street, it’s going. Keep the police safe and It could be one – you know, ‘I’m stopping. Okay. I know the police, I’ve met them. They’re great,’ “Pack said.

Pack also believes that the key to ensuring a strong police department with positive community relations is a good “culture”.

“It’s not just a policy because the policy eats by culture for breakfast. They will eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Culture drives the police. You can get all the great policies in the world, but if your culture is against the policy, They’re going to fail, “Pack explained.

LVMPD, which is said to be among the best in the world, is the first to receive a body camera and the first to “convict an officer of harassment for using body camera footage under office colors”.

“Not everyone is perfect. We know. We train them. We say, ‘The police will make a mistake.’ You need to know when you made a mistake and then correct it. You know, we don’t expect you to be perfect. The police career will be better, ”said the retired officer.

The hope for inmates is to graduate more than 450 formerly incarcerated individuals each year. The agency is based in Las Vegas but expects to expand to other remedial and policing facilities across the country.