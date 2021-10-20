Retired Major General GD Bakshi said – Government has love for Pakistan, Congress leader took a jibe – PM Modi went to eat biryani without calling

GD Bakshi said that our condition is that we still want to play cricket with him. Was this the time to show our love for Pakistan? You are falling in love on Pakistan.

The activities of terrorists are increasing continuously in Jammu and Kashmir and they are targeting civilians and security forces personnel. In such a situation, a debate took place on ABP news channel, in which a heated argument was seen between retired Major General GD Bakshi and Congress spokesperson.

GD Bakshi said that the terrorists are the ghosts of the demons, have they ever believed. You have to maintain the pressure in the valley till the last terrorist is killed.

He said that our sense of timing is very surprising, Pakistan says in February that we should do peace and peace, we agree to their point but Pakistan starts climbing on Kashmir and starts killing its citizens. , who are Kashmiri Pandits or have come from outside. He infiltrates our border and attacks our jawans.

On this, political analyst Salman Niazi said that Bakshi sahib used to flaunt his mustache and used to say that he did surgical strikes sitting inside the TV and used to say fight, however he was not listened to and PM Modi went to eat biryani without calling.

Let us inform that on Thursday itself, two Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were martyred in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Defense officials had informed about the martyrdom of two army personnel on Friday.

Giving information, a Defense Department spokesperson had said that a JCO and a jawan were seriously injured in an anti-terrorist operation on Thursday evening in Nar Khas forest area of ​​Mendhar division. Later both of them died.