Retired Pope Benedict XVI Faulted Over Abuse Cases When He Was In Germany

BERLIN (AP) — An extended-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese on Thursday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI’s dealing with of 4 instances when he was archbishop within the Nineteen Seventies and Nineteen Eighties. The legislation agency that drew up the report stated that Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing.

The report additionally faulted the present archbishop, a outstanding ally of Pope Francis, in two instances.

The archdiocese commissioned the report from legislation agency Westpfahl Spilker Wastl almost two years in the past, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether or not church officers dealt with allegations accurately.

The archdiocese and the legislation agency stated that high church officers have been knowledgeable of the outcomes forward of its publication. The archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, declined an invite to attend the presentation, which the attorneys stated they remorse.

His predecessors within the job embody the previous Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who served in Munich from 1977 to 1982 earlier than turning into the top of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Religion and later being elected as pope.

“In a complete of 4 instances, we got here to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, will be accused of misconduct,” stated one of many stories’ authors, Martin Pusch.

Two of these instances, he stated, concerned perpetrators who offended whereas he was in workplace and have been punished by the judicial system however have been stored in pastoral work with out categorical limits on what they have been allowed to do. No motion was ordered below canon legislation.

In a 3rd case, a cleric who had been convicted by a courtroom exterior Germany was put into service within the Munich archdiocese and the circumstances converse for Ratzinger having identified of the priest’s earlier historical past, Pusch stated.

When the church abuse scandal first flared in Germany in 2010, consideration swirled round one other case: that of a suspected pedophile priest whose switch to Munich to bear remedy was accredited below Ratzinger in 1980.

The prelate was allowed to renew pastoral work, a call that the church stated was made by a lower-ranking official with out consulting the archbishop. In 1986, the priest obtained a suspended sentence for molesting a boy.

In a rare gesture final 12 months, Marx provided to resign over the Catholic Church’s “catastrophic” mishandling of clergy sexual abuse instances, declaring that the scandals had introduced the church to “a useless finish.”

Francis swiftly rejected the provide however stated a technique of reform was crucial and that each bishop should take duty for the “disaster” of the abuse disaster.

In 2018, a church-commissioned report concluded that not less than 3,677 folks have been abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. Greater than half of the victims have been 13 or youthful, and almost a 3rd served as altar boys.

In latest months, turbulence within the Cologne archdiocese over officers' dealing with of abuse allegations has convulsed the German church. A report final 12 months discovered that the archbishop of Hamburg, a former Cologne church official, uncared for his responsibility in a number of instances in dealing with such allegations, but Francis rejected his resignation provide.

That report cleared Cologne’s archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, of wrongdoing. However Woelki’s dealing with of the difficulty infuriated many Catholics. He had stored below wraps a primary report on church officers’ actions, drawn up by the identical agency that produced the Munich report, citing authorized issues.

In September, the pope gave Woelki a several-month “non secular timeout” after what the Vatican known as “main errors” of communication.

Marx, a reformist who sits on highly effective monetary and political committees on the Vatican, has been the archbishop of Munich and Freising since 2008.