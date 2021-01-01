Retro Tax: RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch says Narendra Modi Govt decision “relief for thieves” & BJP leader gave a befitting reply

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do not seem to be unanimous about the Narendra Modi government’s decision on retrospective tax. This is because on Friday (July 6, 2021) there was a tussle between an office-bearer of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch associated with the RSS and a BJP leader.

Terming the decision of the Ashwini Mahajan Center of Manch as a relief for thieves, to which BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale also gave a befitting reply. It happened that in a tweet, Mahajan, citing media reports, said that the government had to abolish this tax under pressure from international arbitration. He went on to say that the media reports should have titled the news as “Relief to thieves”. Stating this he claimed that it was an example of loss of FDI.

It is true that under pressure from international arbitration, government had no other option, but the title should be Relief to thieves – Thousands of Crores of Rupees Loss to Government and Public. A great example of disadvantages of foreign investment. pic.twitter.com/wzaKdiK33D — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) August 6, 2021

The BJP’s foreign affairs in-charge Chautivale asked whether Mahajan wanted a complete ban on FDI.

Dear Shri @ashwani_mahajan , so are you demanding total ban on FDI? https://t.co/Qln9SvOCLz — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) August 6, 2021

Mahajan later said that discussing the pros and cons of government policy is not a crime.

Sir ji, read the tweet. Is it a crime to talk about advantages and disadvantages of a policy? https://t.co/UeibCj3xeP — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) August 6, 2021

Chautivala said, “Whatever is not criminal cannot be in the larger national interest, a point which you fail to acknowledge time and again.

Everything that is not criminal may not be in larger national interest, a point you repeatedly fail to acknowledge. https://t.co/aJuGzdaa4B — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) August 6, 2021

Let us tell you that the Center introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 5, 2021) to allay the fear among companies regarding retro tax, that is, retrospective tax law, under which companies like Cairn Energy and Vodafone will be exempted from tax. The demand for tax will be withdrawn from the date of The government also said that it would refund the money collected through such tax.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the ‘Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ in Lok Sabha amidst uproar by opposition members. Under this, the demands made using the retrospective Tax Act, 2012 to levy tax on indirect transfer of Indian assets will be withdrawn. “It is also proposed to refund the amount paid in these cases without any interest,” the bill said. on disputes. (with PTI-language inputs)





