Return of warm weather brings tick season, New York officials issue warning



NEW YORK (WABC) — New Yorkers are being warned to guard themselves towards ticks.

Officials say now that hotter weather has arrived, ticks are energetic and may transmit a quantity of illness together with Lyme illness.

For these of you spending time in wooded areas, you are urged to put on lengthy pants and long-sleeved shirts, test for ticks usually and brush off any earlier than they connect, and think about using repellents.

Since reporting of Lyme illness to the New York Division of Well being started in 1986, New York State has averaged greater than 5,500 new instances annually, with numbers rising in recent times.

New York State Well being Commissioner Mary T. Bassett mentioned, “Contaminated ticks might be present in out of doors areas throughout a lot of New York, and in case you are bitten by one, you’ll be able to undergo critical sickness and debilitating signs. We’re asking New Yorkers who enterprise outdoor this season to be vigilant and comply with our commonsense precautionary measures. Prevention stays the simplest methodology to guard your self and others from being bitten by an contaminated tick.”

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid mentioned, “With an increasing number of folks in search of to discover our nice outdoor this time of 12 months, it is a good time to do not forget that tick security ought to be an element of everybody’s preparations. I encourage State Park guests to get aware of tricks to keep away from tick-borne ailments earlier than heading out to parks, trails and campgrounds this season.”

Officials say New Yorkers ought to take measures to guard themselves, their youngsters and their pets towards all ticks and tick-borne ailments which can be current within the state.

