Return to Office Hits a Snag: Young Resisters

David Gross, an executive at a New York-based advertising agency, summoned the troops to Zoom this month to deliver a message he and his fellow partners were eager to share: It was time to think about returning to the office.

Mr Gross, 40, had no idea how employees, many in their 20s and early 30s, would take him. The initial response – deathly silence – was not encouraging. Then a young man signaled that he had a question. “Is the policy compulsory? He wanted to know.

Yes, it is mandatory, three days a week, he was told.

So began a delicate conversation at Anchor Worldwide, Mr. Gross’ company, which is replicated this summer in businesses large and small across the country. While workers of all ages have grown accustomed to dialing the number and avoiding tiring daily commutes, younger people have become especially attached to the new way of doing business.

And in many cases, the decision to come back pits older managers who see office work as the natural order of things against younger employees who have come to see working remotely as quite normal over the past 16 years. months after the pandemic. Some new hires have never been to their employer’s workplace.