Return to Work? Not With Child Care Still in Limbo, Some Parents Say.

Brianna McCain quit her job as an office manager when the pandemic began to care for her two young daughters. Last spring she was ready to return to work. But she couldn’t because her children are still at home.

She was looking for a job with flexible hours and the ability to work from home, but these are hard to find, especially for new hires and hourly workers. She can’t work in person until the school opens for her 6-year-old, and her district in Portland, Ore., Has not announced her plans. She also needs childcare for her 2-year-old that costs less than she earns, but the availability of childcare is far below pre-pandemic levels, and prices have increased to cover the costs of childcare measures. Covid security.

“When you start a new job in particular, there is no flexibility,” said Ms. McCain, whose partner, a warehouse worker, cannot work from home. “And with the unknowns from Covid, I don’t know if my child is going to be taken out of school for quarantine or if school is going to be shut down.”

Especially as the Delta variant spreads, many parents of young children – those under the age of 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated – say they cannot return to their workplace or apply for a new one. employment as long as there is uncertainty as to when their children can safely return. full-time school or daycare.