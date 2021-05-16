'Reunite after COVID-19 is over': Mumbai Police issues Friends-inspired advisory

On Saturday, the Mumbai Police gave a witty twist to the upcoming Pals: The Reunion particular as they shared an advisory, impressed by the standard American sitcom, urging of us to stop indoors amid the coronavirus -brought about lockdown.

The show, which premiered in September 1994 grew to become a phenomenon all of the gadget by which by its decade-lengthy creep and later carried out cult residing by TV reruns and streamers.

The final six customary solid members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, are returning for Pals: The Reunion.

The streamer HBO Max on Thursday launched a teaser trailer for the particular that confirmed the core solid strolling in a distance with their help in course of the digicam.

The Mumbai Police took to Instagram to portion a screenshot of the teaser of the show and instructed all people to reunite with their associates completely after the “final season of COVID-19 ” is over.

Check out out the put up right here

Gaze this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The put up has bought over 57,200 likes and 500 suggestions.

Directed by Ben Winston, the principal-awaited particular will seemingly be broadcast on 27 May even.

Ultimate yr, Mumbai Police dilapidated a runt of ’90s nostalgia with commonplace displays take pleasure in Nukkad, Mahabharat, Humlog, Fauji, Circus, amongst others to drive dwelling the aim of social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They furthermore had given a twist to the standard dialogue of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree: ‘Oh Stree Kal Aana’ to ‘Oh Corona, Kabhi Mat Aana’.