Reuse, reduce, recycle – my trash, not my relationships: Tinder bios you could use this World Environment Day 2021

Reuse, cut back, recycle – my trash, not my relationships: Tinder bios you could use this World Environment Day 2021



FP Trending

Tinder says that the Gen Z is more and more sharing opinions about environmental points. Whereas Vegetarianism and Environmentalism lead the development, customers are additionally utilizing environmental themes round gardening and veganism to specific themselves of their bio. The relationship app discovered that between February 2020 and Could 2020, the utilization of the time period ‘Plant Dad’ elevated practically thrice. Throughout the identical interval, there was additionally a rise of two instances within the point out of ‘Plant Mother’.

So, this World Environment Day 2021, listed here are some punny one-liners to let your potential match know you look after the surroundings:

“Inform me your favorite flower and I’ll develop it for you”

“Proud, single dad or mum of three (lil’ saplings)

“DTF – Down To Overlook about worldly issues and develop some herbs/greens?”

“I like my relationships precisely how I like my trend – sluggish and sustainable”

“Reuse, cut back, recycle – my trash, not my relationships”

“If solely I made an effort to save lots of my cash, like I conserved water”.

“Clear, inexperienced, utilitarian and the whole lot vegetarian”

“Vegan and lovin’ it – at all times looking out for meals”

“Dairy and gluten free since 2019, seeking to be freed from poisonous relationships in 2021”