Rev. W. Sterling Cary, Pioneering Black Churchman, Dies at 94
Rev. Dr. W. Sterling Carey, who boldly joined other black religious leaders in reconciling the demands of non-violence and black power in 1966 and was later elected the first black president of the National Council of Churches, died on Sunday. His home in Flossmore, a suburb of Chicago. He was 94 years old.
His daughter, Yvonne Carrie Carter, said heart failure was the cause.
Mr. Carey was unanimously elected in December 1972 by the largely liberal National Council of Churches, the largest global body in the United States. He worked until 1975. His choice set an example that he hoped would go beyond the symbolism of the 1960s. .
“Symbolic victories don’t mean much to me,” he told The New York Times in 1972. “In Congress, a black person is elected or the mayor of an almost dead city is elected. It empowers individuals, not people. ”
Mr. Carey was pastor of the Grace Congregational Church in Harlem in 1966 when he helped organize the ad hoc National Committee of the Negro Churchman. In the July 31 issue of the New York Times, the committee issued an ad acknowledging the demands of Black Power made by Stokely Carmichael, the recent national chairman of the Student Nonviolence Coordinating Committee, and his disciples. And mainstream civil rights leaders were protesting as anti-American and anti-Christian.
“What we see shining through the variety of rhetoric is nothing new, but the same old problem of power and race facing our beloved country since 1619,” the pastor wrote, referring to the year in which black slaves were first imported. United Nations.
He emphasized that the decision was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the killings, but said that it was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the killings. And leaving them unprotected by anti-discrimination laws enforced.
Mr Kerry will later reflect on the breakdown of civil rights advocates in the 1960s, when ethnic differences in the North began to be challenged.
What came to be known as Black Liberation Theology resonated decades later, when Barack Obama stood for the presidency in 2008 and was asked to appoint his own minister, the Rev. Has Jeremiah Wright, the apostle of that scripture, shared his opinion? In an interview with NPR that year, Mr Kerry described Mr Wright as “a prophetic voice still urging the nation to take a step towards full justice for all its people.”
William Sterling Carey was born on August 10, 1927 in Plainfield, NJ, to one of the eight children of Andrew Jackson Carey, a real estate broker and YMCA administrator, and housewife Sadie (Walker) Carey.
He ran for president of his predominantly white high school student union, and he believed he had won a commanding majority. But Dean informed him that, according to official results, he had lost.
Concluding that he would be more comfortable in an all-black school, he decided to enroll in Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Appointed to the Baptist Church in 1948, he was elected president of the student union at Morehouse the same year, and graduated in 1949. He enrolled at the Union Theological Seminary in Manhattan, where his fellow students elected him as the first black class president. He received his master’s degree in divinity in 1952.
He later served in the Presbyterian and United Church of Christ congregations, including pastor of the Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church in Youngstown, Ohio. For three years he served the interracial, interstate church of the open door in Brooklyn.
Mr. Carey was pastor of the Grace Congregational Church from 1958 to 1968, when he was appointed Administrator of the Metropolitan New York District of the United Church of Christ. In that position, he oversaw about 100 congregations with over 50,000 inhabitants.
He was 45 when he was elected president of the National Council of Churches and lived in Hollis, Queens. At the time, Ebony magazine named him one of the most influential African American people in the United States.
In 1994, he was elected Council Minister of the Illinois Council of the United Church of Christ. The first black person to serve in that role, he oversaw about 250 churches until his retirement in 1994.
In addition to his daughter Yvonne, he is survived by his wife, Mary Belle (Phillips) Carrie; The other two daughters, Dennis and Patricia Carey; A son, w. Sterling Jr.; Two grandchildren; And three grandchildren.
In his 2008 NPR interview, Mr. Kerry said the United States has made “tremendous progress” toward racial justice, but he added a warning.
“It’s a different world than the world I was born into and the world I grew up in, but this world still needs perfection,” he said. “There are all sorts of situations that cry out to address the nation.”
The American people rev. Dr. He said he was shocked to see Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech, “I have a dream.”
“It’s significant that he was talking about a dream,” Mr Carey said. “In your dream, the country has no problem. But when Stokley Carmichael spoke the language of demand, or when Malcolm X spoke the language of demand, he was seen as a terrorist – a threat to the stability of society. Now, why this happens, I think a psychiatrist will be needed to analyze it. “
