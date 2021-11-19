Rev. W. Sterling Cary, Pioneering Black Churchman, Dies at 94

Rev. Dr. W. Sterling Carey, who boldly joined other black religious leaders in reconciling the demands of non-violence and black power in 1966 and was later elected the first black president of the National Council of Churches, died on Sunday. His home in Flossmore, a suburb of Chicago. He was 94 years old.

His daughter, Yvonne Carrie Carter, said heart failure was the cause.

Mr. Carey was unanimously elected in December 1972 by the largely liberal National Council of Churches, the largest global body in the United States. He worked until 1975. His choice set an example that he hoped would go beyond the symbolism of the 1960s. .

“Symbolic victories don’t mean much to me,” he told The New York Times in 1972. “In Congress, a black person is elected or the mayor of an almost dead city is elected. It empowers individuals, not people. ”