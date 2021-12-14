Revealed in ED’s chargesheet, Amit Shah had friendship with Jacqueline Fernandes by spoofing mobile number, has given gifts worth crores to the actress

In the case of cheating of 200 crores, accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar spoke to Jacqueline Fernandes by spoofing the mobile number. Sukesh also gave gifts worth crores to Jacqueline.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in the multi-crore fraud case, had spoofed the mobile number of Home Minister Amit Shah to implicate Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. By spoofing the Home Minister’s number itself, he spoke as Shekhar. These revelations have been made by the ED in its charge sheet filed in this case.

It has also been revealed in this case that Sukesh had given a gift of crores to Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline has also accepted the gift and contact. The Enforcement Directorate, in its chargesheet filed in the money laundering case against thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has said that actress Jacqueline Fernandez was not inclined to talk to Sukesh, so she allegedly introduced herself as a high official of the Union ministry to the actress. Had given.

The ED has filed a chargesheet in Patiala House Court against Sukesh for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, to the tune of Rs 200 crore. It has claimed in the chargesheet that Sukesh gave expensive gifts to Fernandes and actress Nora Fatehi, which were bought from the fraudulent proceeds. The chargesheet further states that Chandrashekhar tried to contact Fernandes through his make-up artist and when he refused, he made a “spoof call” and introduced himself as a “very important person in the government”. Did.

The ED said- “He was in touch with Fernandes till his arrest and had given several gifts to Jacqueline and their family members. Private jet was also arranged from his side”. The ED claimed that Fernandes had admitted to receiving several gifts during his interrogation.

The ED further said that Sukesh had gifted a BMW car to another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in December 2020. The ED said Sukesh’s wife Leena Maria Paul had claimed that she and her husband were fans of Fatehi, and had gifted a new BMW car to Fatehi as a love.