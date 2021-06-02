Revenant Esports New Roster for India



Revenant Esports Battlegrounds Cell India roster –

– Rishabh ‘Encore’ Katoch

– Parichay ‘Paradox’ Bansal

– Sujoy “AustinX” Das

– Ankit ‘Topdawg’ Mehra

Revenant Esports made the announcement via Social media handles,

” Unveiling our official Battlegrounds Cell India Roster ! • Completely elated to welcome @ ig.paradoxgaming @encoregaming @ austinx.gaming @ig_topdawg to the Revenant Household . We’re able to take over the Battlegrounds with our model new roster “

PUBG BattleGrounds Cell – Revenant Esports New Roster: Revenant Esports is an rising esports group. From the beginning of the start, purpose of Revenant Esports is to be the main esports group in India. Revenant Esports is a brand new era firm with a imaginative and prescient of partnership with finest esports athletes world wide. Revenant Esports all the time goal to counterpoint the worth of eSports and it’s expertise for skilled gamers, content material creators and types at giant.

PUBG BattleGrounds Cell – Revenant Esports New Roster: Revenant Esports’ goal to be one step vacation spot for skilled gamers in addition to informal gamers. The group all the time want to create an interesting eSports ecosystem which is able to assist endemic and non-endemic manufacturers the place the group will assist manufacturers to promote and model constructing.

Revenant Esports,

“ In contrast to conventional gaming corporations, we’re all the time on the look out for recent expertise and we imagine in partnering with recent and progressive expertise who goal to be in long-term associations and synergies, who can develop whereas we develop.”

What’s the standing of Battlegrounds Cell India ?

Battlegrounds Cell India ( BGMI ) is the rebranded model of well-known battle royale title, PUBG Cell. After the 8 months of ban lastly it’s re-entering in Indian group. Presently Pre-Registrations for the Battlegrounds Cell India (BGMI) are happening, so ensure you have already Pre-Registered for the sport. In response to assertion from {many professional} gamers and streamers, The Sport can be launching this month’s third week. We’re so exited to see the impact of sport in Indian esports scene.