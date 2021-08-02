‘Revenge Travel,’ Family Edition – The New York Times

“We could have just taken them to the west side of Florida, to a nice hotel,” said David Egozi, speaking of his three children and the dream of their first big family trip from the pandemic. But Mr. Egozi, a 36-year-old real estate developer from Aventura, Florida, and his wife, Jessica, have always been frequent travelers, dotting the schedule from trip after trip, including regular visits to see family in Israel. .

“They have been locked up for so long,” Egozi said of his children, aged 10, 8 and 4. “We needed to do something big; we wanted to make sure we gave them a memorable trip.

So last month, the family slammed down waterslides, rode the waves on a jet ski, saw sharks and turtles up close, and dined at upscale restaurants in Baha Mar, a 1,000-acre resort in the Bahamas. .

While not all parents (or kids, for that matter) share the Egozi’s strong stomachs for, say, diving in swimming pools, the overall tenor of their recent vacation – making up for lost time and doubling the fun factor, like s ‘it was about exerting’ revenge ‘on the last 18 months – is the one that is now guiding the family travel industry in big and small ways.