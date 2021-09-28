Review: ‘A commercial jingle for Regina Comet’ is missing some notes
Once upon a time, Regina Comet was a pop star who filled arenas. Now that his career is in dire need of a reboot, he and his team have a brilliant idea: They’ll come up with a perfume — sorry, a Fragrance, which is said to be relevancy—and in it he hopes to return. Surely listeners will follow that scent to Regina’s big concert.
Adding a thick frosting of impossibility to this far-flung cake, Regina has hired a pair of young songwriters to idolize Barry Manilow — in 2021 — to pen the song as her future fragrance. Depends on the jingle.
The focus of the story, as you might expect, is not Regina Comet, but the unapologetic tunesmith, who is simply, sly, called Man 2 and the Other Man, and is portrayed by the show’s creators, Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyss. Huh. Regardless of the roles, Bryonha Marie Parham played the title character in “A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet” with relentless enthusiasm and good humor.
“Jingle” is set mostly in the writers’ office, where there are so many notes, papers, and photos on the walls that you might think they’re TV detectives tracking down a criminal. (Wilson Chin designed the beautiful, which appears to be labor-intensive.) But the purpose of their obsessive hunt is even more elusive than the Zodiac Killer: They want to write “One Hit Song.” This would only be a realistic goal in a universe in which the Billboard cast-album charts decisively influenced mainstream pop culture.
Man 2 and the Other Man invite Regina (who always wears a shapeless ’80s-style tracksuit) to brainstorm. She’s open to a samba, or maybe some bossa nova, but the resulting song, “Say Hello,” sounds like a show-tuned-ized single from the Backstreet Boys or ‘NSInc. It is the most enjoyable number of the evening, yet it also reflects the precarious tone of the production: are we meant to laugh at the men’s ingenuity or their ineptitude?
The most disappointing element of the show is that, despite the last-minute plot twists, Regina mostly serves as an unintentional wedge between baddies. Their relationship becomes so strained that in a particularly brutal brawl, he throws his notebook on the floor in disgust.
The production, directed by Marshall Pilate, plays at a steady clip, and Fankhauser and Wyse throw so much at the wall that once in a while, one joke acquires a quirky kind of flair through sheer surrealism.
“I read that he has an honorary degree in astrophysics,” Man 2 says of Regina. “It makes sense,” replies the other man, “because his voice is so… well.”
In the role of the Other Man, Vice, looking like an overgrown summer camper in his neat shirt and shorts — another costume decision that’s hard to parse — excels at such an exchange. Add her character’s interest to borscht belt humor (“Take my grandma, for example,” a line begins with, “Not really, take her—”) and you’re halfway to a real comedic role. are on.
“A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet,” an off-Broadway production, is the first new in-person musical to open since Covid-19 closed theaters last year, and it sounds like the first pancake to come out of the pan. : This one is a little undercooked, a little misshapen, but we’ll eat it anyway because hey, it’s still a pancake.
from November 14 at the DR2 Theatre, Manhattan; 800-447-7400, reginacomet.com. Running time: 80 minutes.
