Review: ‘A commercial jingle for Regina Comet’ is missing some notes

Once upon a time, Regina Comet was a pop star who filled arenas. Now that his career is in dire need of a reboot, he and his team have a brilliant idea: They’ll come up with a perfume — sorry, a Fragrance, which is said to be relevancy—and in it he hopes to return. Surely listeners will follow that scent to Regina’s big concert.

Adding a thick frosting of impossibility to this far-flung cake, Regina has hired a pair of young songwriters to idolize Barry Manilow — in 2021 — to pen the song as her future fragrance. Depends on the jingle.

The focus of the story, as you might expect, is not Regina Comet, but the unapologetic tunesmith, who is simply, sly, called Man 2 and the Other Man, and is portrayed by the show’s creators, Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyss. Huh. Regardless of the roles, Bryonha Marie Parham played the title character in “A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet” with relentless enthusiasm and good humor.

“Jingle” is set mostly in the writers’ office, where there are so many notes, papers, and photos on the walls that you might think they’re TV detectives tracking down a criminal. (Wilson Chin designed the beautiful, which appears to be labor-intensive.) But the purpose of their obsessive hunt is even more elusive than the Zodiac Killer: They want to write “One Hit Song.” This would only be a realistic goal in a universe in which the Billboard cast-album charts decisively influenced mainstream pop culture.