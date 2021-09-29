Review: After Met Opera milestone, ‘Boris’ brings another

You may have heard of the widely publicized landmark with which the Metropolitan Opera opened its season on Monday: Terrence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” its first work by a black composer. Flying Under the Radar is a less important but nonetheless significant milestone that followed Tuesday, when the company finally demonstrated the original 1869 version of Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov.”

Opera is littered with competing versions and unclear official intentions. Does the Giulietta act in “Les Conts d’Hoffmann” go before or after the Antonia act? Do you sing Verdi’s masterpiece as “Don Carlo” in Italian or – as the Met will do for the first time in its history later this winter – in native French, as “Don Carlos”?

But perhaps no major work bothers as much as “Boris Godunov”. Mussorgsky had never written an opera when he composed an often brutal, raw, deeply sober, strangely extravagant score about a troubled jar and his troubled country. We’re not entirely sure why it was rejected by the Imperial Theater Directorate, but the main reason may be for one simple reason: the piece lacked a major female character.