Review: Arsenal, a modest but memorable return to play

This Arsenal program stemmed from his desire to combine two song cycles, Beethoven’s “En die fern Gleibte” and Berg’s “Altenburg Leader” – both, as he wrote in the program notes, “methods of coping with unfulfilled desires”. With dreams don’t come true.” To put these cycles into context, he performed selected songs by Schumann and Schubert, which deal with loss and pain and offer coping mechanisms—including what Appleby calls “numb nihilism”.

Both cycles were historically important. Beethoven’s set of six songs from 1816 provided a blueprint for the 19th-century German song cycle. The poems of Alois Jetels present a hero contemplating his lost home, his distant darling, his unfulfilled love. The songs flow from one to another, giving the cycle the sense of a unified, if relevant, narrative. Appleby sang tender pieces with warmth and heartache, and brought an almost eerie vitality to moments of heady nostalgia. Hannick, a prolific pianist often heard in barbed contemporary scores, played with crispness, nuance and grace.

Berg’s 1912 work, which sets out five short texts by German author Peter Altenberg, was originally written for mezzo-soprano and succulent orchestra. When the two songs were presented at a concert in Vienna, the public’s reaction was so hostile that their afflicted composer never showed them again. But the work pointed to a new 20th-century musical language. Appleby and Hanick performed a version with a piano reduction that allowed the tenor – with a relatively light, lyrical voice – to bring subtlety to the vocal lines. And Hanick’s game was a revelation of clarity and bite.

There was a beautiful account of all the works of Schubert and Schumann. I was particularly pleased to hear that these artists took note of the little-heard songs of Schumann’s later years, such as the dreamy “en den monde”, which opened the wonderful program, and the autumnal, harmoniously pungent ” Abendlide”, which ended it.

Paul Appleby and Connor Hanick

Repeats Wednesdays at the Park Avenue Armory, Manhattan; armorionpark.com.